Editor’s note: This article is part of a series profiling the members of the Islands Planning and Mainland Planning commissions.
Islands Planning Commissioner Carla Cate is a stickler for the rules.
“First and foremost, our role is to make sure that we are following Glynn County ordinances. To make sure that all applications follow proper zoning, make sure applications when they come to us are complete,” Cate said.
A teacher at Frederica Academy on St. Simons Island with two master’s degrees in English, Cate believes her background helps her execute the duties of a planning commissioner.
“We have rules as educators, and we expect those rules to be followed,” Cate said. “With my English background, I very much comprehend the ordinances and what they’re stating and what we should expect to be provided to us.”
As long as it stays within the lines, Cate said growth and development are good for St. Simons Island.
“Growth is good, and it’s great for economic development and its inevitable. As long as the proper procedures are put into place, the proper documentation is being followed, it’s in the proper zoning, proper density for the area, everyone’s property rights are taken into account, then as long as all the laws and ordinances are being followed, applications are approved,” Cate said. “When something is proposed everything that is asked to be done has to be followed.”
As she read the zoning ordinance, the planning commission’s role in facilitating that growth is one of oversight and being a check on other steps in the process, Cate explained.
“For the future development of Glynn County, the planning commission was put into place to follow our laws and ordinances ... We check behind (the county) planning and zoning (division), and it’s all about checks and balances. I feel like that’s where our role is, and where they represent the public and speak for them. Just because planning and zoning (division staff) hand it to us, it’s our job to make sure it’s complete, and to make sure we’ve been provided what we need to make an informed decision,” Cate said.
Along with the individual requirements of the zoning ordinance, Cate put a heavy emphasis on the ordinance’s preamble.
Among other things, the zoning ordinance’s preamble tasks the county with lessening congestion, preventing overcrowding, promoting desirable living conditions and sustained stability of neighborhoods, protecting property against blight and depreciation, conserving the value of buildings and encouraging the most appropriate use of land, buildings and other structures.
“The whole reason we were created is in the preamble,” Cate said. “We are the voice that represents the citizens, and it’s our job to make sure we’re protecting them, not just on our personal beliefs, but on why we have an Islands Planning Commission.”
Looking ahead to the coming year, Cate felt — similarly to other members of the commission — that an upcoming evaluation and overhaul to the county’s ordinances will be a big deal for the planning commissions.
“(IPC Chairman Patrick) Duncan said this as well, and he’s absolutely right. If you look at our ordinances on paper and in our notebook, they’re hard to follow because you have to move from section to section, from back of the book to front of the book to the middle of the book, because it’s constantly referring to another ordinance,” Cate said. “My hope is we make that easier not only for the commissions but for the public to comprehend and be able to find exactly what they’re looking for. It takes a lot of work to find exactly what you’re looking for. We hope to make it easier to maneuver.”
She believes the three new members of the commission will be assets to both the IPC’s mission and the ordinance rewriting process, she said.
“They’re going to be very pleasant to work with, they seem dedicated and willing to put in the effort and work, to do their research, once they get their information from the county,” Cate said. “They seem to be willing to put in that effort.”