While recently appointed, Islands Planning Commissioner Robert Ussery is not a new face on the IPC or St. Simons Island.
He’s one of seven members of the IPC, an appointed body tasked with passing judgment — either as a final decision or a recommendation to the Glynn County Commission — on certain zoning matters as they pertain to St. Simons Island.
Making decisions on zoning issues is perhaps the primary responsibility of an IPC member, but Ussery said he’s just as interested, if not more so, in making sure the underlying zoning laws on which the IPC operates are right for the island.
“One of the main reasons that I volunteered — or was sort of drafted — one of the things I feel strongly about is the new zoning ordinance that is underway now,” Ussery said.
The Glynn County Zoning Ordinance is antiquated, he said. It was developed in the early 1960s. In the intervening years, it’s gone without any comprehensive evaluation or update. Changes have been patches at best to address small shortfalls in the code.
Enter the county commission of 2018, which voted to hire TSW, a firm with planning and zoning policy expertise, to perform a top-to-bottom analysis of the zoning ordinance and to assist in the rewriting and updating process.
“It’s past time that needs to be done, and...one of the reasons I wanted to come back onto the IPC was to see that process through,” Ussery said.
He’s got a few goals, first and foremost of which is making sure the island gets developed in a way that’s consistent with the existing look and feel and has the least impact on existing, new and prospective residents.
“The existing density on the island does not need to increase, I agree to that,” Ussery said. “In other words, we don’t need to change the zoning to allow anymore dwelling units.”
There’s little the county can do to lower the density against the owner’s will without costing the taxpayer. Attempts to lower the density of private properties would likely result in legal challenges or the county having to pay property owners for the reduction — or both — either of which would be costly.
“I feel like density is what it is right now. We don’t need to increase it further,” Ussery said. “New units are going to come at us in places that aren’t developed. Hopefully, our infrastructure and water and sewer come along as well. There’s going to be road improvements people don’t want but we need.”
The right answer may not be so simple, but zoning consultants introduced the idea of trading, or dedicating areas of a property to green space while increasing density on another part. It would not increase overall density but ideally, concentrate it into a more manageable area.
On the other hand, some large tracts on the island are limited in development density by wetlands. Trading may allow developers to increase density on the buildable part of a tract while reducing on land that would have otherwise not been viable for construction.
In some instances, ideas like that could save the canopy and trees but allow developers to maintain the density of a property are what St. Simons Island needs, he said.
Others like the conservation subdivision are already in the county ordinance but have gone unused by developers.
Becoming invested in these issues wasn’t so much a matter of personal choice as good business sense.
Ussery, 72, moved from Atlanta to St. Simons Island in the mid-1970s, founding Ussery-Rule Architects in 1979.
As his architecture and engineering business was growing and developing clients, Ussery sought ways to better serve clients.
Learning the development code was necessary for his line of work, but more and more he found himself working closely with county commissioners, suggesting tweaks to the zoning ordinance to clear up poor wording, adapt to new development trends and innovations and accommodate new ideas.
In hindsight, Ussery said it seemed inevitable when he was approached to serve on a study committee on a resort residential zoning district, now enshrined in the county’s zoning ordinance. After that, he volunteered to serve on the Glynn County Planning Commission, which was later split into the Islands Planning Commission and the Mainland Planning Commission.
Ussery’s appointment to the IPC in January by Commissioner Cap Fendig was a deja vu moment. Winning the county commission seat representing St. Simons, Jekyll and Sea islands in the November 2020 general election, Fendig is also far from a greenhorn.
He served two terms from the beginning of 2001 to the end of 2008, during which Ussery was his planning commissioner and later his IPC appointee. After Fendig left office in 2008, Ussery’s time on the IPC ended until former Commissioner Dale Provenzano, who held the island seat from 2013 to 2016, once again picked him.
Ussery served out most of those four years, stepping down in early 2016 due to his business responsibilities and occasional conflicts of interest related to his engineering firm.
“I had a lot of things going on, a lot of them on the island,” Ussery said. “We were very busy, and then at the same time, I had things coming before the planning commission. I didn’t think it was necessarily totally fair between my work taking me away from the planning commission and then the conflicts, I felt like I needed to step aside.”
In the four years since, Ussery said the firm has gone through many internal changes that have taken a lot of the weight off his shoulders. It’s freed him up to take up the role once again at the IPC, and he hopes to use it to set up St. Simons for the long run.