IPC investigates beach crossover proposal

The weather could hardly have been better on East Beach Tuesday as four members of the Islands Planning Commission conducted a site visit and evaluation of a proposal to extend the wooden walkway at Coast Cottages over the dunes by as much as 500 feet or more.
Owners of units in the condominium complex next door to the old Coast Guard station beach access say accretion over the years has resulted in their crossover ending in the middle of a developing dune system. Footpaths from the end of the walkway trail in several directions through small dunes and grass toward the beach.
The area around the end of the walkway floods regularly.
According to Patrick Anderson, Coast Cottages’ neighborhood manager, flooding in the dunes blocked off access via the boardwalk for a cumulative six months in 2020.
That left them with no option but to cross property owned by the St. Simons Land Trust to use the Coast Guard beach access.
Robert Ussery, a member of the IPC and the St. Simons Surf Sailors, said flooding also makes it hard for the sailboat club to use its pathway from storage to the beach.
Extending the walkway by a minimum of 365 feet would get it over the area that floods and the largest developing dunes, said Sam LaBarba, project manager with Roberts Civil Engineering.
The HOA’s application asks for a 508-foot extension, however, which would extend the end of the walkway well past the dunes and about to the point where the beach begins sloping into the ocean.
Coast Cottages’ homeowner’s association recognized the potential environmental impact, Anderson said. Josh Noble, program manager with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, has approved dozens of beach crossovers across the island.
This one would be somewhat unique, he said, in that it would be one of the longest, if not the longest, in the Golden Isles. The HOA claims the land between the dunes abutting their property and the mean high tide line.
IPC member Bryce Brock said she didn’t particularly like the planned extension, but if the Coast Cottages HOA does own the land, it’s their right to request the extension, she said.
Whether the association does own the property is not settled. Anderson said the HOA’s attorney has a sound legal basis for ownership. State law provides for land gained through accretion, he said, giving it to the nearest coastal landowner.
Noble said it’s an unusual situation on the Georgia coast. The DNR’s legal counsel will look at the HOA’s argument and decide for itself, he said.
IPC members took action to approve the proposal on Tuesday. The application will be back before the IPC at its regular meeting on April 20.