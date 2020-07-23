The Glynn County Islands Planning Commission recommended the county approve rezoning and site plan for a storage facility at Halton Road and Wellness Way Tuesday over the objection of residents.
The developer, Victory Storage Co., is proposing to build a two-story, 73,089 square foot self-storage building on a lot historically reserved for future expansion of nearby medical facilities.
“It was originally planned out as the (Wellness Way Medical Office Complex) planned development,” county planning manager Stefanie Leif said.
The site is mostly centered around medical and office services and affiliated activities.
The business would include around 450 units, said Jim Watson, president of Victory Storage Co. The company’s other storage facility at the corner of Center Street and Sylvan Boulevard off Frederica Road features around 350 units, he added.
Kirk Watson, also representing Victory, said the business would not stay open 24 hours a day but would maintain the same hours as the Center Street facility — 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
He also noted that Southeast Georgia Health System sold the company the property and, based on his conversations with the healthcare provider, it would be in favor of the project as long as Victory sticks to its current plan.
While an earlier version of the company’s application simply added “rental storage facility” to the list of permitted uses on the property, the plan unveiled Tuesday proposed to make all uses aside from storage facility a special use. In effect, that would mean anyone who wanted to do anything other than run a storage facility would have to seek a special use permit from the county.
Jim Watson said he heard complaints from residents about the building but felt the latest version was non-offensive.
“We feel like we’ve subdued it enough,” Watson said.
The building would be stucco, set back from the road and screened by trees and a planted buffer. It would contribute very little to traffic, especially when compared to other businesses on the list of permitted uses.
Those uses include health facilities, clinics, medical labs, medical professional offices, pharmacies, restaurants and “snack bars” serving nearby offices, as well as flower and gift shops.
Judy Jefferson, a St. Simons Island resident, said she believed self-storage to be industrial in nature and better suited for the area around McKinnon St. Simons Island Airport.
Mark Veater got assurances that the development near his house off Demere Road would be low-impact, but he sees it as an eyesore drawing increased traffic. The Mariners Landing resident opposed it.
If it voted to recommend approval of the rezoning, the IPC would be contradicting the original zoning, put in place to encourage the development of the medical center and businesses convenient to the medical center, said St. Simons Island resident and county commission District 2 candidate Julian Smith.
Smith said it seemed counterproductive during a global pandemic to develop a non-medical business on a site meant to be part of the Island Medical Park and questioned the demand for more storage on the island.
“It could very well be we’re going to need more space near doctor’s offices to deal with the problems that are coming,” Smith said.
Sea Island resident Jane Fraser noted county documents indicate the site plan’s drainage system is compliant with local regulations but includes no details about the system itself. She conceded it could be helpful for reducing potential future traffic, however.
Resident Debbie Yancey said she would actually prefer something like a restaurant or a medical building to the proposed storage facility.
“Zoning is a promise. People make a promise that ‘this is the plan. This is what we’re going to do and we’re not going to change it just because it’s convenient for somebody,’” said William Studdard, another Mariners Landing resident.
Only one St. Simons Island resident spoke in support of the proposal. J.J. Leif said he has to go to the mainland to find storage space, and that the proposed structure seemed low-impact and aesthetically attractive.
Arguments that the business would allow no external storage or storage units, that it would blend in with the existing medical facilities, reduce possible future traffic and restrict future uses of the property won over commissioners.
IPC member Odessa Rooks motioned to recommend approval of the rezoning, and fellow commissioner George Ragsdale added stipulations. He wanted to clarify the dumpster serving the building would not be a zoning requirement but that buffer maintenance would.
Rooks’ motion and Ragsdale’s amendment passed 7-0.
The Glynn County Commission will consider final approval at a future meeting.