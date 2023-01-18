The site plan for an 84-unit, four-story, multi-family development for Sea Island Co. employees was approved at Tuesday’s Glynn County Islands Planning Commission meeting.

During the public comment period, concerns were expressed about Sea Island Co. changing plans for the 30,000-square-foot building and turn it into short-term vacation rentals or condominiums.

