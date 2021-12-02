On Wednesday, Islands Planning Commissioners once again grappled with the issue of population density on St. Simons Island.
The discussion arose during a work session that evening, at which the planning commission reviewed a new building height limitation proposed by County Commissioner Cap Fendig. The IPC discussed and deferred the ordinance proposal at a meeting in September, and continued the debate on Wednesday.
An ordinance amendment Fendig brought to the table would limit all buildings on St. Simons Island to 35 feet in height, excluding properties zoned resort residential and not located on Ocean Boulevard. The new regulation would mostly affect properties on the southeastern corner of the island and those in undeveloped communities on the north end.
Fendig attended the meeting and explained his reasoning: putting a stop to worsening traffic congestion on island roads.
“If we don't collectively come up with some curb on density, we won't be the community that we want to be and experience. It's just mathematics. We can increase water supply, we can increase sewer supply, but we can't increase road supply,” Fendig said.
The short-term rental market is driving real estate and bringing more visitors to the island every year, worsening traffic and quality of life for full-time residents, he explained.
The Golden Isles Convention and Visitors Bureau estimates St. Simons Island hosts as many as 15,000 out-of-town visitors every day during the summer, on top of full-time residents and daily traffic from the mainland, Fendig said.
“Short-term rentals is a driving force on the island. It's driving the market. It's driving the national market … COVID accelerated that, hit the gas on it,” Fendig said.
He showed pictures of such rentals, one which had five cars parked in the driveway and a collection of several large, three-story buildings all dedicated to vacation rentals. Such sights are typical of short-term rentals on the island, he said.
IPC member Robert Ussery, an architect with St. Simons-based Ussery Rule Architects, said it's clear to see that short-term rental income prospects are driving the real estate more so than long-term residency. The building market is being driven by a desire to include as many bedrooms as possible to maximize a building's use as a vacation rental, he said.
“They're looking at this as an income-producing property rather than a home,” Ussery said.
Most IPC members agreed that the county should pass some regulations to slow density growth but were skeptical that simply limiting building height would accomplish that.
Ussery suggested limiting the number of habitable floors to two in zones with a 35-foot building height and three in zones with a 45-foot building height.
This would likely not solve the problem, however, as builders would simply build out rather than up, said IPC member Patrick Duncan.
Not all were in favor of placing further restrictions on construction, however.
Samantha DiPolito, a local attorney, objected because it would be a disservice to people who purchased property expecting to be able to build to current standards.
IPC Chairman Joel Willis, executive director of Epworth by the Sea, said he would not be amenable to imposing a height or living floor restriction on planned developments, which are essentially tailored zones approved through the rezoning process.
“You've got to think about private property rights, and I do think in the village area there's certain things we can do. I don't think we can get into the other items of contention now,” Willis said.
Island resident Julian Smith spoke during the public comment period, starting by saying that the St. Simons Island of today is not the one he was introduced to decades ago.
Growing congestion is evident, but only a symptom of the myriad problems lowering the quality of life on the island. The county will also have to contend with the problem of rising sea levels in the future, he said.
“It's an example of what's been going on for so long: rearranging the deck chairs on the Titanic,” Smith said.
Preston Kirkendall, a former IPC member, agreed with Duncan on the point that limiting building height will only encourage property owners to build out. Building out will ultimately result in less green space, he said, resulting in more drainage issues.
The IPC has a limited time to present its own revised ordinance, Senior Assistant County Attorney Will Worley advised the commission. He suggested holding a public hearing on the IPC's revised version at a meeting later this month and making a final recommendation in January.
Fendig said the county commission would be willing to accept a revised ordinance from the IPC.
In other business, the commission discussed a potential update to the beach and dune protection ordinance, reducing the legally required construction buffer around dunes.
IPC member Bryce Brock strongly supported the measure, saying the additional space on coastal lots will make a huge difference for residents.
Susan Inman, coastal advocate with local environmental interest group One Hundred Miles, spoke against the proposed changes during a public comment period.
She said studies of the coastline make a strong case against allowing construction closer to the water. Not only will it lead to more structures getting flooded more often during hurricanes and king tides, but any hard features like sea walls and bulkheads disrupt sediment patters and can lead to more erosion.
Duncan and Brock, who have taken the lead on the beach and dune ordinance changes, agreed to work on some changes to present to the public at the IPC's next meeting later this month.
Finally, Ussery presented three topics for planning commissioners to think about and discuss in the future: parking regulations for single-family homes, a cap on the number of sleeping rooms in homes and more stringent site coverage standards.
The IPC will meet next on Dec. 14.