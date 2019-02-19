The Island Planning Commission gave its blessing Tuesday to construction of a pair of vacation condominium duplexes across from St. Simons Elementary, stipulating its approval on the condition that the developer include plans to protect children at the school during construction.
The planning commission considers zoning applications and gives its recommendations to the Glynn County Commission, which has final approval.
The two duplexes would be constructed at 771 Oglethorpe Ave., with driveway access to each on Seventh Street on St. Simons Island, according to the plans. Oglethorpe Avenue in that area runs through beachfront vacation properties and becomes Seventh Avenue when it bends to an intersection with Ocean Boulevard. St. Simons Elementary sits on the other side of Ocean Boulevard, and teachers often take children from the school on walks up Seventh Street to the beach for recreational and educational purposes.
The two duplexes would create four condos totaling 6,000 square feet, with a shared pool and fire pit in back for all visitors, according to plans. The buildings would stand “a little less than 48 feet above grade,” said project engineer Robert Ussery. The area is zoned by the county as resort/residential.
The commission deferred the project at last month’s meeting, asking Swantely Development to make efforts to save more trees. The new plan calls for adjusting the alignment of one duplex to save one tree in the back and to plant a new live oak was added near one of the driveways in front. It exceeds the St. Simons Island tree ordinance standards by 20 percent, County Planning Manager Stefanie Leif said. Two trees will be cut down to make way for construction, she said.
The developer agreed to erect a construction barrier along the borders of the site to protect children. A temporary walkway on the other side of Seventh Street also was discussed.
Charles Oliver of Swantely said as a father of two young children he would be glad to take the necessary safety precautions the commission recommended. He added that the existing tree canopy on the nearly half-acre site is what first attracted the company to the location, so he was happy to save more trees.
“I would be totally for doing whatever we need to do,” he said. “And one of the reasons we liked the site was the tree canopy.”
Although she gave the project her blessing, commissioner Odesssa Rooks noted that the site adds another footprint in an already crowded section of the island.
“I’m not against development, I think it’s wonderful,” Rooks said. “I just wish it was in another location. That area is so congested. It’s tight, tight.”
Also Tuesday, commissioners approved a Gould’s Inlet homeowner’s request to add to a rock revetment on his property and rebuild a walkway above it that was destroyed during Hurricane Irma in 2017. The 6-0 vote came during a public hearing segment of the meeting.
The rock revetment at 4342 116th St. will shore up about 20 feet of property lost to erosion during Irma and rebuild the 4-foot-wide walkway. The property faces the Black Banks River and the Atlantic Ocean at Gould’s Inlet. There are Johnson rocks along the stretch of waterfront that are governed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, but neither the private rock revetment nor the walkway will intrude into that area.
Neighbors of property owner Anthony Guthrie will share the walkway. The plan still needs approval from the state Department of Natural Resources and the County Commission.
In other business Tuesday, planning commissioners gave the OK to plans at 603 May Joe Street to rebuild a laundry room and add an adjoining 200-square-foot bathroom. The bathroom won’t stick our any farther into the back yard than the laundry room. The laundry room at the 78-year-old home was badly damaged during Hurricane Irma.