The Glynn County Islands Planning Commission was not able to come to a consensus Tuesday on a permit that would allow the Captain’s Bluff event venue to continue operating.
Wedding and event venues fall into the category of “place of large public assembly,” county planning manager Stefanie Leif told IPC members. Any such business operating in a forest agriculture zone, as Captain’s Bluff is, must get a special-use permit.
The property, located near the end of Stevens Road, is listed online as an event and wedding venue.
According to the venue’s website, captainsbluff.com, the property is a vacation rental, event venue and nature preserve.
“Captain’s Bluff has become one of the most popular event venues on the island. With 18 beautiful acres overlooking stunning views, magnificent sunsets on the Frederica River, and a dock perfect for pictures and boat send-offs, it is the perfect place for all of your wedding and event needs,” the website states.
At the IPC’s October meeting, Leif said the county received multiple anonymous reports about the venue earlier in the year.
Upon further inspection, they found the venue was operating in a forest agricultural zone without going through the proper channels.
Ben Allen, the owner’s son, told the planning commission in October that the venue holds renters to several self-imposed restrictions. It holds about eight events a year, he said, that are limited to 200 people. Events on the property must end by 10 p.m., he said.
Commissioners weren’t happy with simply hoping they would continue to hold to those ruled, and asked the owners to submit to them in writing.
On Tuesday, he said the owners were willing to codify those rules as restrictions on their special-use permit if approved.
Issues with a septic tank on the property had also been worked out with the Department of Public Health, he said.
During a public hearing on the item, two neighbors spoke in favor of the permit, and two against.
Tammy Langford said her family owned the property for generations and based on what she had seen, they would respect it as her family had for so long.
Mason Waters said he has had little trouble with events on the property, and with the proposed restrictions, he said he never would have to worry about them.
Also, when the new owners bought the property, Waters said the property was platted for 36 residential lots, which means they could do much worse with it.
The neighborhood is home to many families with small children, said Paul Schofield. People coming and going to the venue pose a threat to kids walking along the road, and noise from the property can disrupt the peace.
The owners shouldn’t have any problem making money off renting out the two houses on the property as vacation rentals, he said.
Richard Vandevelde said he had concerns about the owners’ definition of “events,” as it only included parties of 50 to 200. By that definition, they could have as many events as they wanted for groups smaller than 50.
Planning commissions do not give final approval on special use permits, they can only make recommendations to the Glynn County Commission.
The IPC was unable to take official action on the permit, however, as a minimum of four votes are required.
A vote to approve it failed 3-1, IPC member Carla Cate voting against and commissioner Odessa Rooks abstaining. IPC member Samantha DiPolito recused herself at the beginning of the discussion.
A vote to deny the permit failed to pass 2-3, commissioners Patrick Duncan, Michael Torras and Joel Willis against.
According to Senior Assistant County Attorney Will Worley, state law says that without taking official action the permit will go the county commission as if the IPC had recommended approval.
In other business, the commission:
• Deferred an appeal of a decision by Community Development Director Pamela Thompson to deny a request to subdivide one lot in the East Beach neighborhood into two.
• Approved conditional use permit that would allow construction of a pool and patio the development setbacks at 1 Sea Oats Lane.
• Approved a site plan for a 250 square foot storage shed at 1226 Ocean Boulevard.
• Approved an extension of a house at 626 Beachview Drive to include a new pool and spa.
The IPC’s next meeting is scheduled for Dec. 17.