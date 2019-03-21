IPC elects new officers
The Glynn County Islands Planning Commission voted to elect new officers Tuesday.
Commissioner Odessa Rooks nominated Joel Willis while fellow Commissioner Carla Cate nominated George Ragsdale to serve as 2019’s chairman. Willis won out in a 5-2 vote. Carla Cate and George Ragsdale opposed.
The commission also elected Cate as vice-chair and Community Development Department administrative assistant Janet Loving as secretary.
In other business, Community Development Director Pamela Thompson gave the commission a presentation on a planned rewrite of the county’s zoning ordinance.
The IPC’s next meeting is scheduled for April 16.
— The Brunswick News