Differences in how the Islands and Mainland planning commissions wish to tackle development review and approval could lead to a divergence in their codified policies and procedures.
Planning Manager Stefanie Leif broached the subject at a planning commission work session Monday, saying it had come up at a recent committee meeting and pointing out the two entities already have different ways of going about things.
In particular, she noted the IPC provides more opportunity for the public to voice their thoughts on applications through its public comment policy. The MPC does not have an equivalent policy.
IPC member George Ragsdale supported the idea.
“The comprehensive plan was clear, the island and the mainland have differences,” Ragsdale said.
Currently, both planning commissions operate on the same set of bylaws codified in the county’s zoning ordinance. Both must approve any changes, even if such changes would only apply to one of the two.
Instead of having the MPC and IPC share bylaws and adopt policies on top of those bylaws, Ragsdale suggested establishing separate bylaws for both entities.
“In my opinion, it would allow us to be a little more proactive in making changes without being burdened by the current system that is pretty cumbersome,” Ragsdale said.
He’d spoken to one of the county’s attorneys about it and was told there’s nothing “mechanically” preventing the planning commissions from establishing their own separate procedures.
The attorney did request, however, that the two not make their policies and procedures so different that they become hard to keep track of, Ragsdale said.
It’s likely to come up at an upcoming joint planning commission meeting between the IPC and Mainland Planning Commission, said fellow IPC member Patrick Duncan. They can address it as a group at that point, he said.
The county never has provided public notice of preliminary subdivision plats as it does for other things, like site plans or zoning changes, Leif said.
In the past, a resident living adjacent to a lot someone wants to plat could find out about the plat applications by looking at an IPC agenda. Now that planning and zoning staff approve and deny preliminary plats, the only way someone could find out without asking is to look at an open projects list published on the county’s website.
If planning commissioners wish to implement some kind of public notice requirement for preliminary plats, Leif suggested taking the idea to a group of consultants currently working on a major update to the county’s zoning ordinance.
In other business, the commission asked planning and zoning staff to provide them with a list of projects under review once a month.
The planning and zoning division already published a list of open projects, but it includes items that the IPC has no control over. Ragsdale asked if their list could be narrowed down to only the items relevant to them.
In addition, Commissioner Carla Cate said she wanted the monthly update to include items that had recently been pulled from the list along with the reason why.
During a discussion of potential future work sessions, Cate said she’d like planning and zoning staff to give them regular updates on developers’ compliance with the IPC’s requests.
Occasionally, the commission makes requests of applications or suggestions to improve the final product, but Cate said they rarely find out whether or not applicants actually listened or implemented their suggestions until well after the fact.
Commissioners also reviewed the process by which planning and zoning staff receive and review applications, the roles of planning staff and the IPC and an update to the commission’s public comment policy, among other things.
The IPC’s next regular meeting is scheduled for May 21.