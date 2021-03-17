Islands Planning commissioners deferred a permit request Tuesday that would have allowed St. Simons Coast Cottages to extend its beach access crossover all the way out to the mean high water mark on East Beach.
Members of the commission questioned the need for the extension and wanted to hear what the Georgia Department of Natural Resources might decide before making their ruling, ultimately voting 4-1 to defer the application to its next meeting. In the meantime, Chairman Joel Willis appointed an ad hoc committee to visit the site with a representative of the DNR to get a better look at the conditions at the crossover.
Willis appointed IPC members Robert Ussery, Samantha DiPolito and Bryce Brock to visit the location and talk with the DNR about it before the IPC’s next meeting.
Sam LaBarba, field engineer with Roberts Civil Engineering, represented St. Simons Coast Cottages’ homeowner’s association at the Tuesday meeting.
The HOA proposal would extend the 6-foot-wide wooden walkway connecting the community next to the old Coast Guard station to the beach by 508 feet to get over some developing dunes at the end of the crossover.
When HOA’s application came with aerial photos of the wooden crossover structure dating from 1999, 2011, 2013 and 2019. LaBarba pointed out how the beach progressively grew over the years.
“The situation we’re looking at now from 2011 is the beach has accreted 600 feet seaward, and that leaves the residents with a crossover that no longer reaches the beach,” LaBarba said.
The crossover ends practically in a developing dune field, which also has some environmental complications, LaBarba said. Further, not too long ago a sinkhole formed between the established and developing dunes, presenting a potential safety issue for residents using the crossover.
The proposal has not been approved by the Department of Natural Resources yet, he said, but the plans presented Tuesday are based on feedback from the agency.
County Planning Manager Stefanie Leif noted construction is not legally allowed to proceed until the DNR issues a permit as well.
Ussery expressed doubt that the HOA needed to go that far. Nothing in the dune field can yet be called a fully developed, stable dune, and people can still walk across them.
“I hate to say it, but that just seems way out there, and I paced it off twice today because I was concerned,” said Ussery.
St. Simons Island does get occasional washouts, Ussery explained, and he was concerned the beach would recede, causing the walkway to block off public foot traffic from those walking along the beach. He felt the crossover could extend a little over 300 feet and provide access directly to the beach.
“That’s an extremely dynamic area, and it can move hundreds of feet sometimes,” Ussery said.
Guidance from the DNR, however, called for more than 400 feet, LaBarba said, and added that the DNR would require the crossover to be shortened if the beach did recede.
“I don’t see any evidence we’re going to see a reversal of trend, but in case we do the DNR has that built-in stipulation,” LaBarba said.
During the public hearing on the permit, St. Simons Island resident Julian Smith said he checked the beach multiple times after seeing the application on the IPC’s agenda. He said he saw individuals and families using the crossover before walking along the beach to a path in the sand coming from the St. Simons Surf Sailor boat storage and reaching the water just fine.
He also believed the county should wait until the DNR looks at the application before approving anything. Smith also expressed concerns that other beachfront landowners would seek to do something similar if the Coast Cottages’ application was approved.
David Kyler, with the Center for a Sustainable Coast, brought up the specter of sea-level rise. Any gains by accretion will, eventually, be counteracted by sea-level rise, he said. He also noted the increasing frequency of major storm events in the Atlantic Ocean.
Patrick Anderson, a Coast Cottages homeowner, said the HOA had no desire to extend the crossover any more than needed to reach the beach.
It will ultimately be the DNR that decides the endpoint of the extension, he said.
“If the DNR says ‘Walk through those young dunes,’ that’s what’s going to happen,” Anderson said.
IPC member Patrick Duncan called the wooden crossovers, which are common on beaches on St. Simons Island, “detestable” and ugly. Walking through the sand should not be an inconvenience, he said.
Willis added that the DNR is the agency that ultimately makes the final decision on such jurisdictional matters, and so he recommended the county commission look into changing the ordinances to make sure the DNR can look at applications first.
In other business, the IPC approved a site plan for offices, a retail nursery and warehouse space for Saunders Landscaping at 107 McKinnon Industrial Park Road.