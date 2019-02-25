Editor’s note: This article is part of a series profiling the members of the Islands Planning and Mainland Planning commissions.
Having just wrapped up his second year on the Islands Planning Commission, Chairman Patrick Duncan looks forward to continuing to serve in the development approval process.
Duncan said his background relevant to the Islands Planning Commission starts with the fact he was raised in Glynn County, attended Brunswick High School and the College of Coastal Georgia’s predecessor Brunswick Junior College, ultimately earning his engineering degree at Southern Polytechnic University.
After gaining extensive engineering and construction experience, he said he segued into communications technology and spent the second half of his career overseas. Duncan said he moved back to the Golden Isles around five years ago, finding St. Simons Island had grown considerably.
“It seems that every community I ever lived in was growing. Going through huge growth phases, and that always bring with the challenge of infrastructure and meeting the needs of that growth,” Duncan said. “People migrate to the nice places, and that’s what we have going on here on St. Simons. It’s a special place of Glynn County, and we encourage people to come here. We’ve been welcoming people here a long, long time.”
Planning commissions may have more authority in other counties or municipalities, Duncan said, but he believes the IPC is more of an oversight body within the development process.
“Our role, frankly, is one of technocrats, and we oversee what our development staff works on. I view us more as overseers than as traffic cops for new developments,” Duncan said. “Of course, we get involved in applications. We can ask for conditions or changes to applications and in that regard, we have some influence, but all of that has to be based in law.”
Looking ahead to the next year, he said the Glynn County Commission’s planned overhaul of local ordinances is high on his list of priorities.
“There are obvious flaws and defects in our ordinance. Some of the language is in contradiction of others. Some if it does not dovetail, and that’s because the ordinance has been updated through the years without a comprehensive look at the whole picture,” Duncan said. “It’s complicated, number one. Number two, it’s hard to understand because there are so many sections that refer to other sections. I don’t know how to fix that ... Thirdly, the county’s search engine is very bad. If you were motivated to look and research our ordinance, you would have a hard time doing it because of the search engine.”
He’s got a hard copy of the ordinance he uses, but even that can be difficult to use due to poor indexing, he said.
“I look forward to the opportunity for the IPC to play a role in that effort,” Duncan said.
Duncan also noted public input will play a role in the ordinance overhaul, which is something important to the Islands Planning Commission, he said.
“The IPC itself has gone to great lengths to expand the public’s input. We have public comment on every application we evaluate. That’s going beyond what our counterparts do on the mainland,” Duncan said.
It can have its downsides, he added.
“We do not have what I would consider broad community participation in these hearings,” Duncan said. “When you hear from the same three or four people every month on every project, you know it’s disappointing.”
It’s not always the case, however. There have been applications like October amendment to the Village Creek Landing planned development text, for which residents from a variety of professions gave input, he said.
Overall, Duncan said he has high expectations of the current IPC, three of seven members having attended their first meeting as commissioners on Tuesday.
“I think this current commission has a well-balanced membership. Now when I look at our seven members, half of us are natives or very long-term residents, and the other half are relatively new. I think that’s a proper balance,” Duncan said. “... We have great gender balance, and this diversity of opinions and viewpoints will help us get through what lays ahead.”
Between county Community Development Department staff and motivated citizens and volunteers, Duncan said he’s confident in the development and construction approval process.
“This is not a sleeping community when it comes to looking after our quality of life. I think we have a lot of people that are involved, that’s a really good thing,” Duncan said. “... The bottom line is, communities have to grow. If they don’t grow, they’re dying, and our challenge as a planning commission, we’re just one cog in the whole process. Our challenge is to find the right balance.”