The Glynn County Island Planning Commission was asked to “put some faith” in a church congregation’s rezoning request, with a promise the property would never become anything but a church.
Jim Barker, a lawyer representing St. Luke’s Church, told commission members that the property where the church will be built is part of a Superior Court order to keep the historic church on St. Simons Island.
“This little site will be nothing but an A&E church,” Barker said. “It could be violation of a court order.”
The church’s original site on George Watson Road was sold to developers by a church bishop against the will of the congregation.
The property on Demere Road can only be accessed through the parking lot of St. Ignatius Church, which Barker said the church has already agreed to do. St. Ignatius Church is also allowing the St. Luke’s congregation to use some of the parking spaces in its lot.
Robert Ussery, chair of the planning commission, said he isn’t opposed to a church on the property, but he did have concerns about the request to rezone the property office commercial to general commercial. He said the preferred route would have been to ask for a planned development district, which would prohibit future uses if the church sold the property.
“I’m fine with the concept of a church,” he said. “”The site plan works. It’s the zoning request that’s a concern.
Commissioners voted 5-1, with Ussery casting the dissenting vote.
The site plan vote was approve unanimously.