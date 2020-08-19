The Glynn County Islands Planning Commission unanimously approved the design of a planned art museum in the Pier Village on St. Simons Island and the demolition of the buildings currently on the property.
Slated for the block at the corner of Beachview Drive and Mallery Street in the St. Simons commercial district, the two-story, 20,000 square foot museum will replace the Pier Village Market kiosks, the retail and office building next door on Beachview and a house next to that.
Scott Steilen, president and CEO of the Sea Island Co., said at the IPC’s Tuesday meeting that the building’s designers heard the concerns raised by commissioners and members of the public during the rezoning process and made some changes in the hope of addressing them, including some landscaping changes.
He also introduced some minor changes to the museum’s design. Alterations to the roof on the Mallery Street side are intended to lessen the impression of the building being taller than its neighbors, said Planning Manager Stefanie Leif.
Another complaint was the color, a shade of yellow that he said was “admittedly pretty bold.” Some alternate color samples were included in the design application.
“At the end of the day, we think it’s just a better building and more reflective of what should be in the village,” Steilen said.
The village has no dominant architectural style, he said, adding that he believes the museum will contribute to and highlight the eclectic architecture of the village.
“The norm is diversity not uniformity, and this will add more diversity,” Steilen said.
St. Simons Island resident and Glynn County Commission candidate Julian Smith said the museum did seem like a nice gift to the community, although one he’d prefer to see in downtown Brunswick rather than the village. He asked the county to make sure the museum’s construction is not disruptive to the area.
Several spoke in favor, including local businessman Mike Murphy, county commission candidate Cap Fendig, outgoing county commissioner Peter Murphy, Golden Isles Convention and Visitors Bureau President and CEO Scott McQuade and Michael Torras, a local businessman and IPC member. He recused himself from Tuesday’s deliberations as he is interested in buying the kiosks from Anschutz.
Fendig said that, after the COVID-19 outbreak, the village sorely needs investment as practically all establishments there are struggling to catch up from the lost business.
Further, he didn’t see it in conflict with the existing aesthetic of the area.
“The magic of the village is there,” Fendig said.
Fendig defeated fellow Republican Mike Haugen in the June primary election for the seat representing St. Simons, Jekyll and Sea islands. He will face Smith in the November general election.
Outgoing commissioner Peter Murphy also supported the museum, saying it would add to the diversity of the area and be a valuable educational asset.
While not opposed exactly, IPC member George Ragsdale said the museum is a good illustration of why the county should develop a master plan for the village — which he noted the county’s comprehensive plan calls for.
“In the absence of a plan, (development is) piecemeal,” Ragsdale said.
Ultimately, Ragsdale, Odessa Rooks, Carla Cate, Patrick Duncan, Samantha DoPolito and chairman Joel Willis voted in favor of the design and demolition.
In other business, the IPC voted to recommend the county commission deny a rezoning request for a parcel encompassing 105 Atlantic Drive, 100 Palmetto St. and a portion of undeveloped First Avenue. The application asked the county to change the zoning from R-6 residential to local commercial to allow for the construction of a restaurant, retail space and parking lot on the parcels.
Some members of the public opposed the rezoning, many saying they were concerned the businesses that move in, or those that come after, would encroach on or impact the safety of the nearby Glynn Haven neighborhood.
Walter Rafolski, the Republican nominee for the county commission’s At-large Post 2 seat and owner of a business across the street from the property, supported the rezoning. He said the new building might be better in the long run that houses from a density perspective.
Duncan motioned to deny the application. He said he co-owns property in Glynn Haven, but that he was more concerned about the immediate neighbors who might live next door to a parking lot or dumpster if the rezoning goes through.
Further, he cited an issue with commercial and non-local traffic using Palmetto Street and other streets in Glynn Haven and said this new business would make that worse.
Duncan, Rooks, Cate and Ragsdale voted in favor of a motion to deny while Willis, Torras and DiPolito voted against. The county commission will consider the application at a future meeting.