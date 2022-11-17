The Islands Planning Commission unanimously approved all four items — three conditional-use permits and one site plan — on its agenda at its Tuesday meeting.
The site plan approval was for an amended tree plan for Frederica Baptist Church, located at 65 Marsh’s Edge Lane. The original tree plan for the lot was approved with the original site plan in 2020 and included trees in the church’s parking lot.
Applicant Rick Shelnutt sought to have the trees taken out of the parking lot and moved elsewhere on the grounds so that the roots wouldn’t cause problems for the parking lot’s asphalt down the road and to free up more parking spaces. The plan still includes the same number of trees as the 2020 application.
“I have been by the location, not knowing they were going to be on the agenda tonight,” said Commissioner Odessa Rooks. “I like the 2022 better for the parking area, even though there is shade with the trees. It lessens the number of parking spaces if you leave the trees in (like the 2020 plan does).”
Commissioner Joel Willis agreed, saying that the trees’ root systems could be an issue for the parking lot in the future.
No one spoke out against the change during the public comment period, and it was approved 5-0 by Rooks, Willis, Michael Torras, Robert Ussery and Samantha DiPolito. Commissioners Bryce Brock and Patrick Duncan were not at the meeting.
The commission also approved three conditional-use permits for properties on Sea Island.
The first permit was for the installation of a pool deck and native landscaping for a one-acre property located 100 Ocean Road and a portion of 200 Ocean Road. The second permit was for dune restoration and native landscaping, also at 200 Ocean Road. The final permit was for native landscaping at 404 Ribault Lane.
No one objected to any of the permits during the public hearings. All were approved 5-0, but the permits still have to go before the Department of Natural Resources before work can begin.