The Islands Planning Commission unanimously approved all four items — three conditional-use permits and one site plan — on its agenda at its Tuesday meeting.

The site plan approval was for an amended tree plan for Frederica Baptist Church, located at 65 Marsh’s Edge Lane. The original tree plan for the lot was approved with the original site plan in 2020 and included trees in the church’s parking lot.

More from this section

Lawyers call for Camden jailers to be fired

Lawyers call for Camden jailers to be fired

A lawyer representing a Camden County jail inmate captured on video in a violent altercation with five jailers is calling for criminal charges and the immediate firing of the jailers involved in the incident.

Bank values its history, looks toward future

Bank values its history, looks toward future

One of the oldest banks in Georgia has a big footprint throughout our region, and one reason for that is its leadership. Southeastern Bank, founded in 1888, has a long history of strong leadership and exceptional customer service.