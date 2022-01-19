The Glynn County Islands Planning Commission voted Tuesday night to approve a tree plan amendment for a commercial development on Frederica Road after a contractor caused “extensive” damage to a 60-inch live oak tree.
Developments on St. Simons Island are subject to a tree ordinance that placed restrictions on the number and sizes of trees that can be cut down.
“There was a tree along the Atlantic side of the project, a large live oak over 60 inches at breast height that was determined to be a preserved tree,” said county Planning Manager Stefanie Lief.
While doing some underground utility work, a contractor damaged the tree that had been slated for preservation, which violated the county’s tree ordinance and voided the project’s tree plan, Lief said.
Though some fencing had been placed around the tree at the construction site, located at 3501 and 3509 Frederica Road, Leif explained that contractors removed it and elected to dig a trench through the oak’s structural root zone.
“Because of that extensive damage, the county can’t consider that a preserved tree on the tree plan,” Lief said, which required an amendment to the tree plan to bring it back into compliance.
No citations had been issued to the property owner or contractor, Lief said.
That didn’t go over well with Planning Commissioner Odessa Rooks, who questioned why a citation had not been issued.
Brian Hunt with Roberts Civil Engineering, who was representing the applicant Sea Marshes Development, said a contractor working on water and sewer utilities, in consultation with the Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission, likely decided to run pipes under the tree to save money.
“Neither of them were skilled in the tree ordinance or the consequences of going through the root zone of that tree,” Hunt explained.
The owners have since consulted two local arborists who believe the tree can be saved, but that it was hard to know for sure as of Tuesday night.
Planning Commissioner Patrick Duncan said it was “a little concerning” that this was allowed to happen, but ultimately voted with the rest of the IPC to unanimously approve the tree plan amendment 5-0. Commissioners Michael Torras and Bryce Brock were absent from the meeting.
Following the vote, newly elected IPC Chairman Robert Ussery broached the subject of short-term rentals in single-family residential zones.
The county’s short-term rental ordinance has proved effective in regulating short-term rentals and bringing in revenue to the local government coffers, but it effectively legitimizes a practice that draws many more visitors to St. Simons Island than would otherwise visit and lowers the quality of life in single-family neighborhoods.
Ussery asked that the IPC hold a work session soon to discuss recommendations it could make to the Glynn County Commission that might better alleviate some of the issues caused by short-term rentals, such as an excessive number of cars parking in front of homes on narrow residential streets.
Senior Assistant County Attorney Will Worley said the county took the official stance during a lawsuit that such rentals are a permitted land use in residential zones, and also that state law ties the county’s hands to a certain extent on regulating them.
“I think we have to address it, I don’t think we can just say ‘It’ll take care of itself,’” Ussery said.
In other business, Lief updated the IPC on a proposal to rezone a residential property at 103 Palmetto St. on St. Simons Island to allow for the construction of a 19,200 square foot storage facility.
For the time being, the applicants withdrew their application, she said.
“We worked to get reduced footprint, trying to incorporate the footprint in the buffer, and we just ran out of room for underground (stormwater) retention,” said Hunt, also representing applicants Jim Watson and Larry Bryson.
Hunt said the applicants were planning to reevaluate their options.
Also on the agenda was a site plan for the facility, which was withdrawn along with the rezoning application, which included offices and warehousing in the allowed land uses.
The property in question is 0.48 acres and is currently limited to a residential development under 6,000 square feet.
The IPC also voted to elect officers for the coming year. Planning Commissioner Robert Ussery was elected 2022 chairman and Bryce Brock vice-chair.
The commission’s next meeting is scheduled for Feb. 15.