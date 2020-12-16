Glynn County Islands Planning Commission approved a site plan for a five-unit townhouse complex at 908 and 912 Ocean Boulevard on St. Simons Island.
According to Planning Manager Stefanie Lief, the two buildings that exist on the two parcels currently contain eight residential units. The two lots will be broken up into five tax parcels once the townhouses are complete, she added.
Drawings provided by the owner show each unit to be three stories tall with a garage on the first floor. The second is depicted as a living room and kitchen with a balcony accessed via sliding glass doors, and the third held two bedrooms and two bathrooms.
Two large oaks will have to come down to allow for the construction, said Wesley Franks, with Roberts Civil Engineering, agent for the property owner. The root protection zone requirements would be too restrictive during construction, he said. More trees would be planted, but IPC member George Ragsdale noted they would all be in the back and none would be planted on the Ocean Boulevard side of the buildings.
The townhouse building will take up about as much of the lot as it can. Lief pointed that the St. Simons Island tree ordinance requires 50 percent of a lot to be undeveloped, and the site plan showed 49 percent would be covered by new construction.
IPC members Patrick Duncan, Carla Cate, Michael Torras, Ragsdale and Chairman Joel Willis voted to approve the townhouse site plan. Planning commissioners Odessa Rooks and Samantha DiPolito were absent.
The project now goes through the largely administrative construction approval process.
Also at the meeting, Cate and Ragsdale put up stiff resistance to two conditional-use permit requests involving landscaping and hardscaping in the 40-foot setback from the dunes on Sea Island.
The first was a request to clear existing vegetation and grass in the county’s beach and dune protection district at 107 East Twenty-Seventh St. The beach and dune protection district is a 40-foot strip of land starting from the crest of the nearest dune or rock revetment meant to ensure the integrity of natural coastal features and prevent erosion.
Dan Bucey, with Resource and Land Consultant, represented the owner. He said the area the owner wanted to landscape wasn’t strictly supporting the back end of a dune, as the “dune” between the property in question and the beach is really a rock revetment covered by sand. Further, the area was far enough from the beach that it played no part in the local coastal sand-sharing system, he explained.
That mattered little to Cate, who refused to support the request. She said the landscaping the property owner wanted to do did not, in her opinion, fall within the conditional uses the county is authorized to approve in the beach and dune protection district.
Ragsdale simply asked why the owners wanted to remove what appeared, based on photos shown at the Tuesday meeting, to be perfectly healthy plant life.
During construction of a home on the property, the area was fenced off and not maintained, Bucey explained. The grass is full of weeds, the trees shrubs are unkept and it is all overgrown. Instead of working with what he had, the owner simply wanted to remove it all, plant new bushes and trees and re-sod the whole thing.
Sea Island resident Jane Fraser spoke up during the public comment period of the meeting, saying she was concerned tearing out all the foliage and replacing it would undermine the stability of the beach and dunes and encourage erosion.
Julian Smith, a St. Simons Island resident, said the Sea Island Co. has recently begun selling the land in the beach and dune protection district to the adjacent landowners, which has prompted a “keeping up with the Joneses” movement of Sea Island property owners competing to have the best looking beachfront property. That movement led to recent events, in which two property owners were asking to encroach on natural land with manicured landscaping.
Ragsdale eventually lent his vote to a motion to approve the permit on the condition that the owner provides detailed documentation on the foliage to be removed and what he intended to replace it with.
IPC members voted 4-1 to recommend the county commission approve the permit with Ragsdale’s condition. Cate was the sole no vote.
The IPC does not make the final decision on conditional use permits, simply recommendations to the Glynn County Commission. County commissioners will consider giving final approval at a future meeting.
Immediately after, commissioners tackled another such request to permit the removal of vegetation and replacement with new landscaping in the beach and dune protection district, but this time the owners wished to build a pool entirely within the county’s 40-foot setback line and more than halfway into the DNR’s 25-foot setback. Bucey once again represented the applicant.
The lot in question, 3402 Menendez Lane on Sea Island, is a very small one, Bucey explained. That’s why the owner “needed” to place the pool so far into the setback, to avoid having to reduce the size of the single-family home he intends to construct there sometime next year.
Right out of the gate, Ragsdale and Cate announced their displeasure with the proposed landscaping plan and pool. Not least among Ragsdale’s concerns was the applicant bringing the pool and landscaping in for approval when the IPC had not even seen a drawing of the planned home.
“To me, this is the cart before the horse,” Ragsdale said.
Commissioners Duncan and Willis, neither of whom had any qualms approving the prior landscaping overhaul, said they felt the pool was excessive. Despite that, Duncan noted that what was proposed is listed in county ordinance and DNR code as an acceptable use, if approved by the property authorities.
Smith, Fraser and Glynn County resident Jeff Kilgore spoke against the request with as much vigor as the first. Smith went so far as to call the proposal “much more grotesque.”
Despite the protestations, IPC members voted 4-1 to recommend the county commission approve the encroachment of landscaping and pool into the beach and dune protection district, Cate voting against.
IPC members also approved a site plan for a new duplex at 215 Driftwood Ave., the installation of two signs for a business at 509 Ocean Boulevard and the external alteration of a home at 502 Neptune Way — converting a garage to a recreation room by replacing the garage door with a french door. Both were located in the village preservation district, an area of St. Simons Island in which alterations and additions to homes and businesses undergo extra scrutiny from the county government.