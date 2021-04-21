The Island Planning Commission approved a site plan on Yacht Club Lane for a planned single-family dwelling at Tuesday's meeting.
The site has a more restrictive setback requirement than the state of Georgia, which begged the question by board member Odessa Rooks about why similar requests are being presented individually when the Yacht Club development has already agreed to the more restrictive setbacks.
The request was approved 6-1, with Rooks casting the lone dissenting vote.
Board members also approved a request to remove a 42-inch live oak tree from the Oaks Commercial Development, where there are plans to builds a 7,400 square foot development.
The tenants include a bank and an architectural design firm, with more space available for more businesses.
In other business, the owner of The Tinted Tide's request to amend the land use from medium density to commercial was rejected. The plan was to hold an art studio on the first floor, with residential on the second floor.
The request was unanimously rejected after neighbors near the site on Ocean Boulevard expressed concerns about overflow parking and traffic congestion.
“I think this is primarily a residential area. I’m not in favor of changing the zoning,” said commission board member Robert Ussery.
Patrick Duncan, another board member, said it is important to give serious consideration to planning maps.
“You have lots of good references,” Duncan said. “This may not be the best location for you.”
Board members also briefly discussed proposed changes to the public comment period for specific projects being considered. They agreed to allow 60 minutes for public comment without giving equal time to supporters and opponents.
The changes have to be approved by the Glynn County Commission, as well as the recommendations made by the board at Tuesday’s meeting.