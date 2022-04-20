A special-use permit request by Musgrove Retreat was approved at Tuesday’s Islands Planning Commission meeting.
Prior to the vote, Chris Jordan, a lawyer representing the property owners, made some amendments to the permit request based on the written concerns of residents of German Village.
Jordan, explaining Musgrove Retreat is a nonprofit that helps other nonprofits, holds weddings at the site to help defray the cost of its main mission. He said the two main concerns were noise from special events and traffic on Village Drive.
Jordan said one of the self-imposed conditions will be to require all traffic to use only Lawrence Road to access the site.
Noise from weddings is the bigger issue, he acknowledged. He said a law enforcement officer will be on site at all weddings to monitor noise and for security. Speakers at outdoor events will be pointed away from German Village, where the majority of noise complaints are coming from, he said.
“Under what we are proposing, the police will already be there,” he said.
Carolyn Carter, president of the German Village Property Owners Association, said Musgrove Retreat is operating as an event venue. Jordan said nine weddings were held there in 2021 and 16 are scheduled through the remainder of 2022.
In other business, an amendment to the St. Simons North End planned development was approved for a 24-acre site. The request is to allow larger lots at the site which will reduce the planned density for the development.
Commissioners also agreed to ask members of the Mainland Planning Commission to hold a joint meeting to discuss their role with the ongoing zoning ordinance rewrite. They will discuss forming subcommittees, holding special called meetings and soliciting citizen input.