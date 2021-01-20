Islands Planning Commissioners voted to approve a site plan for a building to contain a convenience store and office space on the north end of the island on Tuesday.
Jonathan Roberts, with Roberts Civil Engineering, said the convenience store will not feature a restaurant but would offer food for carryout from a deli. The office spaces would not be used for food service.
The building would follow closely an old site plan approved in 1989 and since expired featuring dense foliage buffers and a low-country architectural style to fit in with nearby neighborhoods.
“Not much has changed,” Robert Ussery, an IPC member and owner of Ussery Rule Architects, told The News last month. “I think when this was initially proposed there was going to be a gas station component, but that’s not going to be the case now.”
Ussery recused himself from Tuesday night’s proceedings in light of his firm’s role in the project.
Gas pumps are not part of the package and neither is a package store or anything of the sort, he said. The food market and deli are half the floor plan, however.
A majority of those who spoke during the public hearing opposed the development, but a few supported it.
Joy Elliot, a nearby resident, opposed the site plan on the grounds that the area did not need one. It is a quiet residential area, she said, and clearing the land for the store will expose some of the neighborhood to the road. She also felt the drainage plan was not sufficient.
Hampton Point resident Patricia Featherstone said much the same, adding that many people move there specifically to get away from development. She also said traffic to and from the convenience store will hurt the area. The park across the street regularly floods due to poor drainage in the area.
She also brought a three-page petition of residents opposing the development.
Tom Makrides said he is in the process of building a home on Butler Lake Drive. He decided to move to the area because of how quiet it is and because, as anyone would, he wanted a property that would increase in value.
“No one can honestly say that a property appreciates because a convenience store opens next door,” Makrides said.
Ultimately, the commission voted 6-0 to approve the site plan. Ussery abstained.