The Glynn County Islands Planning Commission gave the thumbs up to a new restaurant in St. Simons Island’s Pier Village on Tuesday.
Called Nora’s at the Pier, the restaurant will occupy the building that once housed Blue Water Bistro — 115 Mallery St.
Nora’s plans to serve “simple, American southern, freshly-cooked to order,” food “that includes fish, meat, poultry and vegetarian/vegan dishes as well as a children’s menu,” according to a staff report by the county’s planning and zoning division.
The report included a business plan submitted by the applicant, Samantha Vince, owner of Nora’s LLC.
“Nora’s will be a family run, full-service restaurant with company members being active, operating managers of the restaurant. The restaurant is approximately 7,000 square feet and we have the capacity to seat 200 people and anticipate serving an average of 450 covers per day, 100 lunch and 300 dinner,” according to Vince’s statement.
“We anticipate hiring 40 staff, for full- and part-time positions year round, to assist in the daily running of the business with 15 people working per shift. Every shift will have a food safety manager present. We will be open daily for lunch and dinner.”
Vince spoke to the commission at Tuesday’s meeting.
“We’re very excited to come to St. Simons’ community and bring some new, fresh flavors and tastes,” Vince said at the meeting.
“We want to do some moderate renovations to the building as far the exterior goes. Freshen it up with a fresh coat of paint, make it look pretty.”
IPC member George Ragsdale asked when she plans to open the business. Vince responded she wants to open the end of July.
Ultimately, the commission approved her permit request 7-0.
In other business, the commission deferred a request to make alterations to the facades of three businesses in the Pier Village.
The application asked the IPC to authorize the owner of three commercial units — currently occupied by St. Simons Bait and Tackle, Island Breeze Clothing Co. and Fuse Frozen Yogurt — to replace their current awnings with a cream-colored, stucco facade identical to that of Tonya’s Treasures, according to a planning and zoning staff report on the application.
At present, St. Simons Bait and Tackle features a sloped, sheet-steel awning, while Fuse and Island Breeze sport asphalt-shingle awnings.
Planning commissioners Odessa Rooks and Patrick Duncan didn’t like the plan, saying uniformity among the facades would make the building look more like a strip mall. The diversity of facades is a significant part of the village’s unique character, Rooks said.
The owner of the building, Larry Hinnant, said his real goal was to install new lighting under the awning. When he was informed by county Planning Manager Stefanie Leif that he didn’t need to request permission to install new lighting, he said he’d be fine leaving the awnings as they are.
He did say he may come back and ask to replace the asphalt shingles with clay shingles, similar to the roof of Island Republic located just across Butler Avenue from the building in question.
He asked the commission to defer his application, which they did unanimously.
IPC members also voted to defer a site plan for a new “4,600 square foot commercial building for administrative and sales offices, repair shop, and storage for Seaside Maintenance” at the corner of Skylane Court and Skylane Drive.
The site plan was missing a buffer on one side and showed a reduced buffer on the other. On the side with the reduced buffer, architect Robert Ussery said the owner wanted to plant a three-foot buffer and use an existing seven-foot buffer to make the required 10-foot buffer.
Ussery said he could include buffers that meet the county’s regulations on both sides but wanted to ask the commission to grant a buffer variance.
Residents of the nearby Sandcastle neighborhood took issue with the proposed use of the buffer in the drainage right of way and turned out to speak on the matter.
St. Simons resident Glenn Lewis said the buffer in the right of way is an “access buffer” the county uses to get to the ditch. The equipment the county uses to clean the ditch takes up nearly the entire right of way, meaning the encroachment by a normal buffer would make it much harder for the county to do its job, if not impossible.
Ussery said he could alter the plans to meet the county’s requirements fairly easily.
Planning Commissioner Carla Cate asked why he didn’t do so to begin with.
The building is already smaller than the owners wanted, Ussery said, so he tried to use space wherever possible.
IPC Chairman Joel Willis told him he could either ask the commission to defer the site plan so he could make the recommended changes or forge ahead with the original plan.
Ussery asked the commission defer the site plan to its next meeting, which is scheduled for June 18.
The commission voted to grant his request 6-0. IPC member Samantha DiPoli recused herself because the property is within the McKinnon St. Simons Island Airport’s planned development and her employer, Brunswick law firm Gilbert Harrell, represents the Glynn County Airport Commission.