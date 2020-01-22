Glynn County Islands Planning Commissioners approved a site plan for an expansion to a building on Frederica Road Tuesday.
The application was filed by Matt and Mimi Luce, who want to open a pharmacy — called Frederica Pharmacy in county documents — in half of the building and rent out a few office spaces in the other half.
Located at the intersection of Frederica Road and Atlantic Drive, the property sits between Frederica House and a vacant gas station on Atlantic.
The existing building is roughly 5,605 square feet in size, and the expansion will increase the square footage to 6,760 square feet, said Wesley Franks, agent for the applicant.
Along with the expansion, the applicants also intend to change the parking lot layout to accommodate a new buffer along Frederica Road and plant two oak trees, said county planning manager Stefanie Leif.
The building was constructed before the county’s buffer ordinance was imposed, Leif said, meaning the building was exempt but that the applicants would install one anyway.
Much of the parking for the building will be shared with Frederica House next door.
During the public comment period, St. Simons resident Hugh Borque spoke against the site plan application.
Traffic in that area is already bad enough with several offices and restaurants and Sea Palms residents exiting onto that same short stretch of Frederica, so he recommended the county either limit or completely restrict left-hand turns out of the parking lot.
Mimi Luce, one of the owners, said drivers can easily access the traffic light at Atlantic Drive from the parking lot, so left-hand turns should not be an issue.
For that to happen, drivers would have to cross the parking of the vacant gas station next door. IPC member George Ragsdale asked if the applicants had an easement or agreement with the owners of that property.
Neither Leif nor Franks could say.
Regardless, IPC member Joel Willis said it wouldn’t be fair to impose such restrictions on the applicant without doing so for Frederica House as well, and it would not be fair to impose them on Frederica House out of the blue.
Fellow IPC member Odessa Rooks agreed, adding that she didn’t see a reason to restrict left-hand turns. If Frederica Road was too busy, she said drivers could figure out how to get to the light at Atlantic Drive.
Borque also suggested looking into the parking situation there, as the nearby Thrive assisted living home also shares some parking with Frederica House.
While he didn’t want to attack Thrive, he did say that more cars appear to use Thrive’s parking area than the approved site plan application for the building estimated. Leif said the parking arrangements meet county ordinance requirements.
Island resident Julian Smith also spoke against the application, saying the commission should investigate whether the applicants planned to use the building exclusively for a pharmacy or if they planned to sell general merchandise as well.
He based his recommendation on a similar application he dealt with as a planning board member in another community.
Ultimately, the commission approved the site plan 7-0.
In other business, the commission approved a permit for exterior changed to a single-family home in the island’s village preservation district.
Among the changes approved were a widening of a staircase, changes to the facade, the addition of a window and installation of an awning over the garage at 102 Georgia St.
As a side note, Leif told the commission that the owners also want to widen the staircase leading to the front door, but because the staircase extends into the county’s right of way they will need to get a variance.
While the staff report stated that the county’s board of appeals would need to grant the variance, Leif said it can actually be approved administratively.
The commission also elected IPC members Joel Willis and Carla Cate as chair and vice-chair and elected county administrative assistant Janet Loving as the commission’s secretary.
The IPC’s next meeting is scheduled for Feb. 18.