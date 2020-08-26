A new 35,800 square foot church at 65 Marsh’s Edge Lane got the nod from the Glynn County Islands Planning Commission on Tuesday.
The IPC approved a site plan for the church in 2017, but it expired in 2019. The new structure has been in the works at Frederica Baptist Church since 2014, according to Jonathan Robert, civil engineer for the project.
Even before the first plan was approved, Roberts said the church has been on a costly campaign to make more of the site viable on which to build the church. Much of the land, given to the church by the Sea Island Co., has been raised with fill dirt, he said, leaving some spots on the property low to aid drainage.
The building will be constructed in three phases. Pastor Mike Bowles said the first phase will consist of a 15,000 square foot building holding a fellowship hall, office space, classrooms, a kitchen, playground and a large portion of the parking. Bowles said he will preach in the fellowship hall until the second phase is finished.
Julian Smith, a St. Simons Island resident, spoke against the site plan. He said the applicant failed to address the drainage needs on the site as a stormwater retention pond was not identifiable on the property.
Further, he criticized the county planning and zoning division’s report on the project, saying staff members did not properly vet the plans or question the applicant.
Church members Patricia Gibson, Gary and Jane Thorsen and Rick Shelnutt supported the project, saying the church has been working toward this for years and had only recently paid off a $4 million loan it used to buy the current location at 1700 Frederica Road.
Ultimately, a motion to approve passed 5-0, IPC members Joel Willis, Odessa Rooks, George Ragsdale, Michael Torras and Samantha DiPolito voting in favor. Carla Cate abstained because she did not believe enough information had been provided on the drainage system, and Patrick Duncan recused himself due to a conflict of interest.
In other business, the IPC approved a permit for a new house in Kings Way and a replacement fuel pump canopy for the One Stop gas station on Demere Road.
The commission’s next meeting is scheduled for Sept. 15