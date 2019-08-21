A new cottage on Neptune Road on St. Simons Island got the green light from Islands Planning commissioners Tuesday, but with some dissent on a variance to the tree ordinance requirements.
The site plan for the cottage itself — planned as an addition to an existing cottage at 307 Neptune Road — was approved 5-0. IPC members Odessa Rooks and Joel Willis were absent.
Alan Welch, one of the property owners, said the planned two-story, three-bedroom structure would become a full-time residence once complete rather than a rental unit. It will be connected to the adjacent cottage with a small fire break in between.
However, the site plan included one tree fewer than required by the island’s tree ordinance.
Instead of planting two trees as required, the applicant requested a variance to allow the canopy of a 36-inch live oak on the property next door to count towards the site plan’s tree canopy requirement.
According to Planning Manager Stefanie Leif, county arborist Don Gardner suggested the variance.
Due to the large canopy of the neighboring tree, planting a second tree where the owner had originally proposed would mean putting it under the existing canopy. Gardner said the situation wouldn’t be good for either tree, Leif explained.
IPC member George Ragsdale took issue with the variance, however. The dual residential cottages would sit on one property, but on two tax parcels.
As they would be one the same lot, he asked if the owner could plant a new tree on the other property.
Welch said he and the other property owners would be willing to do whatever they needed to “make it work.”
The tree ordinance is new and largely untested, Ragsdale said. Allowing such variance so early in the game would be outside the ordinance’s intent.
Ultimately, the commission voted 4-1 to approve the variance, Ragsdale casting the sole opposing vote.
The commission also voted unanimously to approve alterations to the awnings of three businesses in the Pier Village.
The same applicant asked the IPC in May to authorize the owner of three commercial units — currently occupied by St. Simons Bait and Tackle, Island Breeze Clothing Co. and Fuse Frozen Yogurt — to replace their current awnings with a cream-colored, stucco facade identical to that of Tonya’s Treasures.
As of Tuesday, St. Simons Bait and Tackle featured a sloped, sheet-steel awning, while Fuse and Island Breeze sport asphalt-shingle awnings.
The IPC asked the owner to look at alternatives. Rooks said the contiguous, identical awnings would make that part of the commercial corridor look like a strip mall.
On Tuesday, the IPC got its alternative. Instead of stucco awnings, the owner proposed terra cotta tiles.
Ragsdale raised the only concern with the plan. He put a condition on his motion to approve the application, stating that the owner needed to find some way to break up the awnings so they didn’t look like one contiguous awning.
The motion to approve with Ragsdale’s condition passed unanimously.
The IPC’s next meeting is scheduled for Sept. 17.