Islands Planning Commissioners voted Tuesday to recommend approval of changes to both planning commissions’ bylaws.
The Mainland Planning Commission gave the thumbs up to the bylaws changes at its meeting on July 2. With the IPC’s recommendation, the proposed amendments will go to the Glynn County Commission for final approval.
Among the changes is the removal of chairman and vice chairman nominating committees, clarification of the number of planning commissioners required to vote to elect officers, a reduction in the number of absences allowed to planning commissioners, corrections to grammar and the addition or removal of words and sentences for clarity, among other things.
At the end of the meeting, IPC member George Ragsdale brought up an earlier request he had made to hold a work session. He wanted to discuss amending the IPC’s public comment policy to remove a reference to preliminary subdivision plats, as the planning commission no longer rule on them.
On Tuesday, however, he suggested the IPC introduce an ordinance amendment to return the authority to approve or deny preliminary plats to the planning commissions.
Senior Assistant County Attorney Will Worley said the commission should add that subject as a discussion item to the agenda if they wanted to continue further.
Ragsdale dropped it, saying he would bring it up at the planning commission’s next work session, where it will also hear an update on an ongoing zoning ordinance rewriting project.
The IPC’s next regular meeting is scheduled for Aug. 20.