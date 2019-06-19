The Islands Planning Commission voted to recommend approval of an amendment to the planned development text of the McKinnon St. Simons Island Airport with three additional modifications Tuesday evening.
The amendment, which grants the Glynn County Airport Commission additional commercial uses within tracts A, B and C of the text, was modified to require site plan approval when existing buildings change their use, compliance with the existing tree ordinance and uniform language regarding special use for all three tracts.
The commission voted 4-1 to recommend the amended amendment to the Glynn County Board of Commissioners.
Commissioner Odessa Brooks was the only no vote. George Ragsdale was also reluctant to recommend approval without further consideration on the specific language regarding special use in the amendment.
He insisted on deferral several times, but ultimately voted to recommend approval after the other commissioners agreed to the modifications.
During the public hearing portion of the meeting, several island residents voiced their opinions on the matter.
James Royal, who has lived adjacent to the airport for 40 years, took issue with the amendment allowing restaurants to be built on the property. The current planned development text does not currently allow any restaurants or other food service that have dining rooms.
“If they have specific requests that you can talk about, then that’s fine,” Royal said. “But I don’t think you should give them some blanket approval to do that.”
Royal said he did not want a bar environment to develop outside his property.
Others like Brad Brumbach, developer of Airport Plaza, spoke in favor of the amendment.
“You don’t get a better opportunity for controlled growth than this airport area,” Brumbach said. “I don’t think anyone can deny it’s a commercial area.”
Brumbach also asserted that there isn’t enough space in the area for a large amount of restaurants, but that he wants to build a coffee shop on his property, which the text currently doesn’t allow for.
The county commission will make the final decision on the amendment at a future meeting after hearing public input.