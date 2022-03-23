The planned density of a development on North St. Simons Island was lowered by about 230 homes at Tuesday’s Island Planning Commission meeting.
Commissioners unanimously approved a request to dig a 12-acre lake at Sinclair Plantation, reducing the number of homes planned at the development.
The tract where the property is located is zoned for 250 homes. The construction of the lake will reduce the construction of new homes to less than 20 homes.
Davis Love III, one of the four property owners making the request, said the dirt will be taken to other construction sites on North St. Simons Island, rather than to the mainland.
Residents living nearby were supportive of fewer homes built in the area but were concerned about noise, dust, removal of trees, hours the work will be done, the length of time it will take to dredge the lake, storage of equipment and access to the site.
Trees will be removed from the site, but the goal is to design the lake in a way that preserves as many significant trees as possible.
While there were concerns about noise, it was pointed out that dredging a lake will create less noise than building 250 homes.
Commissioners amended the request to limit hours of work from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and a half day on Saturdays. They then voted unanimously to approve the ordinance amendment to allow the excavation of materials from the site to other locations on North St. Simons Island.
Commissioners also approved facade and signage improvements to Frederica Station and Waterfront Gifts. The request for improvements was made after the work was nearly completed and the owner was notified a permit was required.
The building owner was unawares a permit was required, and no citation was issued.
Commissioners ended the meeting with a discussion about planned changes to the county’s ordinance amendments.
There is a draft version that has been circulated but the first official version is expected to be released by the end of March. Committee members said there are lots of proposals that will generate lots of discussion. Issues include parking, building heights, beaches and dunes, setback requirements and architectural design standards for nearly every type of structure.