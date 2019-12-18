The Glynn County Islands Planning Commission approved an application for an 18-inch by 117-inch projecting wall sign at 511 Mallery St. at its meeting tonight.
Brent Barbee, the owner of the business occupying the building on St. Simons Island, said the sign would be made of burnt cedar, not plastic or glossy.
The sign as proposed met code requirements, Planning Manager Stefanie Leif said. At 14.6 square feet, it came in under the 24 square foot maximum allowed in the Pier Village, she said.
The IPC voted to approve the application 6-0. Commissioner Michael Torras was absent.
An appeal of a county Community Development Department decision to deny a subdivision application was withdrawn Monday after the IPC deferred the appeal at its last meeting.
Planning commissioners voted 6-0 to accept the withdrawal and close the matter.
An article on page 2A Tuesday reported that the IPC would consider the appeal. The News apologizes for the error.
The IPC’s next meeting is scheduled for Jan. 21.