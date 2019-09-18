IPC approved duplex site plan with conditions
The Glynn County Islands Planning Commission approved a site plan for a duplex on Ocean Boulevard Tuesday with conditions.
According to a county planning and zoning staff report, both residential units would be three stories tall and hold two sleeping rooms each. Located just south of Ocean’s intersection with Park Way, both duplexes would share a single driveway.
On the motion to approve, IPC member George Ragsdale recommended adding the conditions that the building could have no more than five sleeping rooms — also a requirement of county ordinance — and that the driveway had to be made of gravel to meet the minimum permeable surface requirement.
The IPC’s next meeting is scheduled for Oct. 15.
IPC members will meet with the Mainland Planning Commission next week to discuss an ongoing zoning ordinance rewriting project.