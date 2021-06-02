The Great Recession derailed the Liberty Harbor project, a proposed $2 billion, 155-acre luxury waterfront development adjacent to the Sidney Lanier Bridge on the Brunswick River.
The original plans included a 450-boat marina, boardwalk, yacht club, entertainment and upscale shopping and dining.
After a 16-year delay, there are signs the project is getting back on track.
Realtor Page Aiken with Engel & Volker Golden Isles is helping to resurrect the project. He believes Liberty Harbor is poised to be the next great redevelopment success story in Coastal Georgia.
Aiken said the “reconstituted” project will not have the same density as originally planned. A 20-story condominium/hotel will likely be downsized to four or five stories, he said.
“I did a lot of research with the goal of trying to get it moving again,” he said of the development.
Currently 30 acres of the park are under contract, including 65 lots. But it’s premature to say when construction will begin.
“I’m confident we’ll do something with the four parcels we are purchasing,” he said.
Much of the infrastructure was built before the project failed when the housing market collapsed. It has sat dormant for 15 years and will need to work, he said.
Other parts of the original plans will be downsized, at least for the time being. Instead of a 450-slip marina, for example, plans now call for a 45-slip marina with the intent of expanding as more residents move into the development.
For information on Liberty Harbor investment and/or development opportunities, contact Page Aiken via email at page@ pageaiken.com.