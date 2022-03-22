The Glynn County Police Department’s investigation into a body found in a retention pond at the Georgia Pacific paper mill in Brunswick has yet to yield much.
“To date, our investigation has been such where we’re still working to identify who this person is who was found in that retention pond,” said Glynn County Police Chief Jacques Battiste.
According to the county police report on the incident, officers discovered the body at 7:53 a.m. on Jan. 7. The report states that the responding officer found the body “with just torso and below floating in the treatment bond.”
Name, age, race and cause of death all remain unknown.
Using dental records is useless due to the condition of the body, but Battiste said a DNA test of tissue samples could yield information.
“We don’t have any idea as to who they are, and we can’t use the dental records,” he said. “What we are doing is taking tissue samples, and we’re using actual human tissue to look for DNA registration.”
That tissue sample could be used to determine the person’s race, which will narrow down the potential individuals to a certain extent.
Battiste said the department also suspects the person was male.
“Based on size and type of shoe, it’s most probably a man, but we will try to determine based on DNA,” Battiste said.
Investigators have also tried using the person’s clothes for identification, circulating photos of the effects to others. So far, that method has not yielded results either.
No other personal items were found.
The coroner has yet to release a report and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation has not returned the results of its investigation, Battiste said.
One thing the department has yet to do is check the depths of the pond for further evidence. There are corrosive chemicals in the pond, which is kept at a warm 130 degrees at all times, he explained. Such conditions preclude the use of divers to investigate the pond itself.
“If we’re going to look for anything else we’re going to have to drain it,” Battiste said.
So far, Georgia Pacific has fully cooperated with the department and has scheduled a meeting with the GCPD to discuss safety and security measures they could implement, he said.