Investigation ongoing in Kingsland shooting death
Kingsland police are seeking information that could lead to the arrest of the person or persons responsible for a shooting death last week.
City police responded to a report of gunshots on the 100 block of Forest Ridge Drive around 12:20 a.m. on Nov. 3, where officers found Ernest Zachary Ruffell, 34, inside the home with a gunshot wound and in need of medical attention.
Ruffell was transported the the Southeast Regional Medical Center hospital in St. Marys, where he was pronounced dead by medical staff.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is assisting Kingsland police with the investigation. No arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kingsland Police Department at 912-729-8254 or the GBI at 912-729-6198. Anonymous information can be also given by calling 912-576-TIPS.