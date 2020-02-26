They’re stubborn. They’re harmful. They’re everywhere.
Invasive species can easily be spotted all around Glynn County and the entire state, and natural resource professionals are struggling to eradicate them.
But despite the dangers these non-native plants can pose to ecosystems, they can often be purchased at nurseries and local stores.
Mark McClellan, stewardship coordinator for the Georgia Forestry Commission, gave a presentation Tuesday about invasive species that are causing problems in urban environments.
The talk was one of many being given this week as part of the National Invasive Species Week programming sponsored by the Coastal Georgia Cooperative Invasive Species Management Area, an alliance of partners working to manage invasive species in coastal counties.
The goal of the week is to educate the community on the risks invasive species pose. Education is key to eradication, McClellan said.
“We’ve got to be proactive about this,” he said.
An invasive species is one that is not native to a location and which tends to spread and cause damage to the environment. Many of the invasive species in Georgia originated in Asia and were introduced more than 100 years ago, McClellan said.
“There’s some stuff out there right now that’s on our radar,” he told the group gathered Tuesday in the Susan Shipman Environmental Learning Center at the the Georgia Department of Natural Resources office in Brunswick. “… It’s not a problem now, but I guarantee you, in 100 years, people like us are going to say, ‘Why in the world didn’t they eradicate that?’”
Most invasive species lack natural predators and produce large amounts of seeds. They’re often attractive to wildlife, despite the fact their seeds are frequently poisonous.
These plants grow fast and resist control.
“They thrive on disturbance,” McClellan said. “If you disturb a site, they’re fast growers.”
Invasive species are taking over sites at alarming rates and reducing biodiversity, McClellan said.
“Besides habitat destruction, invasive species is the next No. 1 threat to our natural areas,” he said. “There’s 100 million acres of invasive species in the United States. It’s estimated that three million acres are lost every year.”
McClellan listed numerous invasive species affecting urban environments in Georgia.
He brought stems and branches cut locally from plants and trees to show the group. Examples included the camphor tree, che tree, Chinese and Japanese wisteria, mimosa, English ivy, kudzu and tallow tree.
McClellan encouraged those wishing to eradicate invasive species to report sightings and to share what they’ve learned with neighbors and others in the community.
“Education’s the key,” he said.
For more information about the lectures and volunteer opportunities available during Invasive Species Week, go to the Coastal Georgia CISMA Facebook event page.