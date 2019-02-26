Intra-district transfer application window closes Friday

Glynn County Schools will close the window to apply for intra-district transfers at 11:59 p.m. on Friday.

The application window opened Dec. 3, 2018. Intra-district transfers, commonly referred to as out-of-zone attendance, allow students to attend schools that are outside of their attendance zones, if the request is approved and the proposed receiving school has adequate capacity to accommodate additional students.

The online application is posted on the Glynn County Schools website, at glynn.k12.ga.us, on the “Student Services” page under the “Departments” tab, as well as on the “Attendance Zones” page under the “Parents” tab.

Notice of approval or revocation will be provided by each school to parents or guardians via email by no later than April 22.

— The Brunswick News

