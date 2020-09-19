Intersection closure extended because of heavy rains
Glynn County government announced Friday that the intersection closure at Demere Road and East Beach Causeway will be extended by two days due to recent heavy rains.
The intersection will be fully reopened Tuesday, according to an announcement from the county.
Until then, the approaches on Demere Road between Mallery Street and Old Demere Road will remain closed to through traffic as well as the approach on East Beach Causeway. Local traffic will have access to homes and businesses, according to the county, but must approach from the appropriate side as the intersection itself will be completely closed.
Motorists should expect delays and detour along Frederica Road and Kings Way to the south and Arnold Road and Ocean Boulevard to the north to get around the closure.
Glynn County Police officers and Public Works’ traffic division will assist with traffic control, when necessary. For more information contact Glynn County Public Works at 554-7746.