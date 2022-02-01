International tension hits Georgians at the gas pump
Motorists in Georgia are experiencing more “ouch” at the gas pumps, and experts predict there’s more wallet pain to come.
Average gas prices across the Peach State jumped by 7 cents last week, raising the cost per gallon for unleaded gasoline to $3.20.
Blame Russia, says AAA.
“Georgia motorists saw a jump at the pump this weekend,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “The probable cause for the increase appears to be the rise in crude oil prices and the possibility of war in the Ukraine.
“Georgians should anticipate gas prices to continue to rise, especially by the spring driving season.”
The latest jump reflects a 10 cents increase over this time last month and 96 cents more than it was this time in 2021.
AAA found the highest gallon price in Brunswick and the Golden Isles at $3.28, followed by Savannah, $3.27, and Athens, $3.20.
The least expensive prices were found in the metro markets of Columbus, $3.08, Albany, $3.12, and Warner Robins, $3.13.
— The Brunswick News