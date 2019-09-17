Oceans and waterways face a variety of pollution problems, but the most widespread problem continues to be the amount of trash dumped into them. A bunch of groups are hoping to put a dent in that problem this weekend with the International Coastal Cleanup on Saturday.
The International Coastal Cleanup started when communities came together with the goal of collecting and documenting the trash littering their coastline more than 30 years ago, according to the Ocean Conversancy website.
Local groups will join in on this year’s cleanup set to take place under the Back River Bridge on the F.J. Torras Causeway between Brunswick and St. Simons Island. Joining together for the event will be the Georgia River Network, Keep Golden Isles Beautiful, UGA Marine Extension and Georgia Sea Grant, and local Coca-Cola workers.
Along with removing trash and recyclable debris from the marsh, volunteers will also be sorting out materials for recycling. Coke employees will serve as citizen scientist by recording every item collected, according to the release. Those results will go to the Ocean Conservancy to produce the only country-by-country and state-by-state index of marine debris problems to help improve the healths of our oceans and waterways.
Rena Peck Stricker, executive director of the Georgia River Network, said in a press release that the coastal cleanups will take place at low tide so more trash can be found. Georgia River Network is a nonprofit that serves as the voice of Georgia’s rivers and works to empower everyone to enjoy, connect with and advocate for economically vital and clean flowing rivers, according to the release.