The World Trade Center Savannah is seeking nominations for International Business of the Year.
The annual award was discussed Wednesday at the Southeast Georgia Joint Development Authority meeting in Brunswick.
Peggy Jolley, the authority’s director, said she’d like to have nominees from the six counties in the authority that conduct international business. Only one winner will be selected among all the nominees.
The trade center will also host an event on March 28 with representatives from across the world attending. Jolley said it was an “incredible opportunity” for local businesses to expand into international markets.
“The Georgia Department of Economic Development has offices all over the world,” she said.
In April, the trade center will also bring a delegation of business leaders from Ireland to the Golden Isles.
“We are very excited about the Irish visitors coming in April,” she said.
Earlier in the meeting, authority members listened to the results of the organization’s annual audit by Coastal CPAs.
The audit shows the authority is in “sound financial position” with no conflicts or problems. Those conducting the audit had to go back two years after they discovered some of the year-end balances were inaccurate last year because of some changes in interest rates. Once the corrections were made, the audit for 2018 was relatively straightforward.
“It needed to be corrected,” said Ben Lee, a managing partner with Coastal CPAs. “There were only material adjustments that dealt with the prior year.”
A Norfolk Southern traffic review shows a “significant” slowdown in rail traffic carrying Mercedes Benz products because of a fire at the port and rollout traffic. The rates are expected to increase this year and be comparable to 2017.