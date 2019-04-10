The Masters Tournament attracts people from across the world to Augusta every April.
For the past 59 years state economic leaders and elected officials have used the major golf tournament as a platform to show prominent corporate leaders attending the event the many business opportunities in Georgia as part of the annual Red Carpet Tour.
Tour participants visit Atlanta after they arrive to meet with the governor and other high-ranking elected and appointed officials to discuss the many economic opportunities in the state. After attending the opening day of The Masters, those on the tour each year visit one other location in the state.
The Golden Isles is selected as the host this year, with the group of about 75 guests and state economic leaders flying from Augusta to the Brunswick Airport after Thursday’s opening round at the golf tournament ends.
Glynn County has been part of the rotation of destinations for the annual tour typically once every four to eight years, said Woody Woodside, director of the Brunswick-Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce.
“We’re excited they’re coming,” he said. “We’re partnering with the state to gain new investments.”
Chris Clark, president and CEO of the Georgia Chamber of Commerce, said the Red Carpet Tour is the nation’s oldest annual event created to attract new business from across the world.
“If you look at our track record since 1960, it’s very impressive,” he said. “It brings results. It’s the oldest running economic development program in the nation.”
The event travels to a different regions of the state each year to showcase the state’s diverse regions from the bustling metropolitan Atlanta area to the mountains in North Georgia and the coastal area. While the tour is designed to generate new business and expand existing ones, it’s also about about impressing visitors with the quality of life and many activities available.
“It’s really a soft-sell effort,” Clark said.
The last time the group visited the Golden Isles was in 2016. Clark said the quick return is because of the impression the local delegation of hosts, including Woodside, chamber members, elected officials and the business community have made on guests during past visits.
“Woody is such an ambassador,” Clark said. “It’s such a good location to show off.”
A brief reception will be held at the airport when guests arrive Thursday night. They will gather the next morning for a business meeting before taking the afternoon off to visit the region. A reception will be held on Jekyll Island on Friday night with local business leaders.
Woodside said hosting the event has attracted new businesses to the Golden Isles such as Parr Marine, which relocated here in 1992.
“Our image is to project a good quality of life,” Woodside said. “It’s a lot of fun.”