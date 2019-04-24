Drivers on Frederica Road on St. Simons Island should expect intermittent lane closures this morning while contractors pour concrete at two locations.
Public Works Director Dave Austin said contractors will start early so they can knock out a small piece of sidewalk in front of St. Simons Community Church they did not get to on Tuesday.
Following that, the same crew will pour concrete at the intersection of Frederica and Sea Island roads to augment a pedestrian crossing by creating an island.
Both tasks should be completed before noon, Austin said, and as such should not present significant disruptions to traffic. While they plan to start early, the contractors will also try to avoid slowing early-morning school traffic.
In addition, Austin said contractors working on a Pier Village drainage project planned to begin repaving parking spots on the west side of Mallery Street Tuesday night. Parking on that side of the street will be closed until the asphalt is dry.
For more information, call Glynn County Customer Service at 912-554-7111.