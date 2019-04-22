Drivers on the Sidney Lanier Bridge should expect intermittent lane closures over the next two-and-a-half months as the Georgia Department of Transportation rehabilitates the bridge.
GDOT spokeswoman Jill Nagel said workers will be doing routine maintenance on the bridge joints starting Monday, replacing parts that need to be replaced.
Lane closures will occur intermittently during daylight hours on weekdays through July. Nagel said lane closures will typically occur only on one side at time, but workers may close a lane on each side on occasion.
For more information, call the GDOT at 404-631-1990 or visit dot.ga.gov.