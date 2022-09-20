U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland visited the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge on Friday to highlight efforts to conserve and invest in the nation’s public lands and waters.

Haaland, Assistant Secretary for Fish and Wildlife and Parks Shannon Estenoz, and U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., toured the Okefenokee swamp, where they saw the vast habitat that supports the local economy, water quality, climate resilience, and a diverse variety of species, including the threatened and endangered red-cockaded woodpecker, indigo snake and wood stork.

