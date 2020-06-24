Interior designer caters to clients

Jackie Seymour has been an interior designer for 44 years, and for the past 37 years, she’s been sole proprietor of her business, Interior Design Services.
“I started the business 37 years ago, three months after my son was born, so that I could have total and complete control of my time as a new mother and established designer,” she said.
As an interior designer, Seymour provides a wide-range of services to her clients, but it all begins with listening to them and what they want.
“I listen to my clients’ needs and desires of the project they would like to start and/or complete, within a particular timeframe,” she said.
And while she’s known professionally as an interior designer, her skills extend to the outdoors as well.
“I’ll do anything on the interior or exterior my client desires,” she said. “I was kind of dragged into exterior kicking and screaming.”
What sets her apart from the rest is her personality and her devotion to sharing her design knowledge, she said.
“I am very personable,” she said. “I become most of my clients’ friend for life; I become part of their lives, and they become part of mine, and I’ll address any concern they have.”
Many of her longtime clients have become dear friends – they meet for coffee or happiness hour, run errands for one another, and even know each others’ dogs.
“I share the best hairstylists, manicurists and doctors in our area, as when my clients are new to the Golden Isles, this is all critical information,” she said. “And one of the biggest differences in my work is that I teach them as I go, by sharing information from the design world as to why we make the decisions that we do, so that they can become confident in their own decision-making in the future, without my expertise.”
An added bonus is that Seymour has no minimum charge, or “show-up” fee. If a consultation takes 15 minutes, that’s what’s reflected in the charge.
Seymour says she is the most reasonably priced designer in the Golden Isles, and she wants her clients to be able to afford her services. She has only increased her prices three times over the past 43 years, and only after being told by her clients that she wasn’t charging up to scale. And, like many of her clients, she is budget-oriented, and likes saving money – including her own, and that of her clients’.
“I can do as little or as much as they want,” she said.
Seymour’s services extend to rearranging the contents of a home, to coordinating and selecting flooring, wall coverings/colors, fabrics, furnishings, art, lighting fixtures and accessories. She can perform the installation, or if a client prefers to do it themselves, that’s OK by her as well.
“I only do what I’m asked to do,” she said. “I want to give clients the best value for their dollar.”
Behind the scenes is Seymour’s husband, Jim. She said there would be no business without him, as he accomplishes every task placed on his desk.
“He tries to keep me centered and my feet on the ground, as I am beyond high-energy and work at a very fast pace, and he is laid back and calm – I need that presence all the time,” she said.
One of the first hurdles Seymour must overcome when meeting with clients is their fear that she’s going to tell them to get rid of every piece of furniture, accessory and artwork they have.
“That could not be further from the truth,” she said. “My first question, if we are dealing with spatial planning or furniture arranging would be ‘what would you like for me to work around?’”
In other words, Seymour will address what the client wants to keep first, and work within the scope of their preferences. Ultimately, she said, the decision is always that of the client.
Coming from a designer’s viewpoint, the top three hurdles the client encounters include being unable to visualize the plan, choosing paint colors and budgetary concerns. All of them can be easily overcome, she explained.
“I assist clients in working with everything they have,” she said. “I can just possibly re-arrange it, place it in a different spot or in a different way; I can come in and do as simple of a task as removing all things from their bookshelves. Sometimes objects just need to find a new place to live.”
Seymour emphasized that clients are under no obligation to purchase new items when working with her, but if something new is needed, she will find it. She’s a firm believer that sometimes people have everything they need, but a fresh perspective is all that’s missing. Simply shifting things around can give a room a completely new look.
“I support all of our local businesses to find what I would best fit into my client’s scheme,” she said.
To contact Jackie Seymour at Interior Design Services, call 912-258-4575, or email ids1544@comcast.net. She works by appointment, and can accommodate her clients’ preferred days and times, from sunup to sundown, including weekends.