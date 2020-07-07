Glynn County’s police chief remains on paid leave while facing criminal malfeasance charges, state legislation is afoot to abolish the department entirely and the national media’s spotlight on law enforcement has perhaps never glared more critically.
Acting Glynn County Police Chief Jay Wiggins believes the time is right for a public forum on the state of the county police department. The Virtual Town Hall meeting will take place at 6 p.m. Wednesday. Folks who wish to view or participate can tune in via live streaming on the Glynn County Police Department Facebook page.
Joining Wiggins will be administration Capt. Rick Evans and patrol division Capt. Eugene Smith. Glynn County Police Officer Brandon Kondo will moderate, fielding emailed questions from the public at: PoliceTownHall@glynncounty-ga.gov. Questions can be submitted ahead of time.
Wiggins was named acting county police chief in late February shortly after the arrest of chief John Powell on charges of violation of oath of office, influencing a witness and perjury.
A native of Glynn County, Wiggins was director of the Glynn County Emergency Management Agency when named chief.
“Since I’ve been in this position, we haven’t had much time to answer a lot of questions from the public,” Wiggins said Monday. “I want to make myself and this department available to the community, and this will be a good start. The department has been through a lot and we want to show the community we serve that we are open and transparent. It’s really just a good opportunity to reconnect with the citizens.”
Meanwhile, a bill sponsored by members of the local state delegation awaits Gov. Kemp’s signature to pose the question to Glynn County voters in November whether to keep or abolish the county police department.
“I expect that there may be some very tough questions,” Wiggins said. “And there will be things we can and can’t discuss because they are ongoing issues, but we want to be as open as we can with the people we serve.”
Wiggins wants to focus primarily on the positive moves forward the department is making. This includes the recent formation of the Glynn County Police Advisory Panel, members of which include former county police chief Karl Alexander and two former directors of the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center. Wiggins added that the police officers patrolling the streets and neighborhoods of Glynn County remain upbeat, focused and enthusiastic about serving the community.
“I’ll tell you what, I’ve been doing one-on-one interviews,” Wiggins said. “This department has some good, young, smart and energetic police officers. And while they’re concerned about what’s going on across the country, their primary concern is to do a better job for the citizens here in their community. They want to be a better police department.”
“So we want to know what we can do for the community,” Wiggins added. “I hope that I can be the spokesperson for these officers. I hope I will be able to go back and let them know what the citizens are saying and wanting from their police department.”