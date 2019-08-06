College of Coastal Georgia announced last week that Joseph Lodmell will serve as the interim director of the Camden Center, beginning Aug. 1.
Lodmell will succeed Bill Garlen, who has served as the director of the Camden Center for almost three years.
“During his tenure, he has enhanced the college’s relationship with the Camden community and helped provide high-quality learning opportunities for the region,” according to a press release sent by the college. “Garlen will return to the School of Business and Public Management at the Brunswick campus to continue to teach and further develop business degree programs at the college.”
The Camden Center is an extension of the college’s campus, located in Kingsland. The center offers courses in humanities, mathematics, social sciences, natural sciences, business and education.
The center also houses the culinary arts associate degree program, accredited by the American Culinary Federation.
“We cannot thank Dr. Bill Garlen enough for the dedication, passion and enthusiasm he has demonstrated for the Camden Center,” said Michelle Johnston, president of the college, in a press release. “He has played a critical role in the development and success of the Camden Center and has been one of its biggest advocates.”
Lodmell is a long-time resident of Camden County. He has 26 years of leadership experience in the U.S. Navy and deep connections to the Naval base and Camden community. He also has served as a faculty member at the college for many years.
“With the team that Bill Garlen has established, we believe Joe Lodmell will continue the growth of the Camden Center and Coastal Georgia’s influence in Camden County,” said Johnny Evans, provost and vice president of academic affairs at the college. “His leadership will build on the center’s initiatives and will strengthen relationships within the community.”
Lodmell said he looks forward to working alongside the faculty, staff and community partners in Camden.
“I am very excited to be stepping into this role because the Camden Center provides so many great opportunities,” Lodmell said. “Our top priority has always been the long-term success of students, and with the strong team of faculty and staff already at the center, I am sure we will remain committed to serving our community.”