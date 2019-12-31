St. Simons Island resident Don McWaters is something of a history buff.
American history is his forte — he’s got a collection in excess of 2,000 books on the subject to prove it — but all eras of history are interesting in their own way, he said, because the totality of history inevitably leads to the modern world.
“We are the product of hundreds, maybe even millions, of people down to us sitting right here,” said McWaters, who once taught at both Glynn Academy and Brunswick High School. “That’s how I try to make history interesting to them and not just cut-and-dry.”
He grew up “in the shadow of Stone Mountain before anything else was there,” and spent much of his time in Atlanta and Macon, two cities with lengthy histories of their own.
“My grandmother and my dad were instrumental as a boy growing up,” McWaters said.
The cyclorama in Atlanta — which depicts the U.S. Civil War Battle of Atlanta — was a regular stop and a formative experience for him.
“There was a (Confederate) muster roll laid open in one of the glass cases, and my grandmother used to point at that and say, ‘See that man there, that Brooks? He’s your great-great-granddad listed on that roll there,’” McWaters said. “I thought that was really the coolest thing.”
His interest in history never dissipated, but he didn’t begin to really dig into it until college. In 1967, he moved to Brunswick while looking for a school to attend.
“I didn’t particularly want to go to Vietnam at the time. A lot of my friends that were already over there told me to stay in school,” McWaters said.
He finally settled on the University of Georgia and took as many history classes as he could, covering nearly all eras. It was there that American history stood out as his favorite to study.
After coming back to Brunswick, he worked for the Boys and Girls Club for a while under former director Jerry Rice, then began teaching geography at Glynn Academy, where he took the place of former teacher Derrek Hulsey.
That lasted for about a year, after which he went to Brunswick High School to help develop the school’s archeology class and continued teaching at BHS for eight years. He would later return to work as a substitute teacher at multiple Glynn County schools.
A trip to Europe with a class of graduating Glynn Academy seniors gave him a new appreciation for ancient history, but the history of America — in particular, the Civil War and its significant impact on the development of the United States as a nation and Americans as a people – continued to hold his attention.
On a 1988 trip with his son to Andersonville National Historic Site, once a prison for Confederate prisoners of war, he met a group of Civil War reenactors.
“They had an encampment there of Confederate and Union soldiers, reenactors. I went over to the Confederate camp because I knew my family history, and I felt at home,” McWaters said.
He met someone who would become his best friend, who told him to come back the next day if he was interested in getting involved.
“He didn’t think I would come back,” McWaters said.
Come back he did, starting a 28-year run with the reenacting group called the 12th Georgia Infantry. While it certainly was fun and led to many long-lasting friendships, McWaters said he was also interested in the educational capacity of reenacting.
Putting on faux battles with period-accurate weapons, equipment, uniforms and tactics gave the audience a window into the past and the experiences of the common people who fought in the Civil War.
In the reenacting world, there’s a term for people flipping from one side to the other to balance out the Confederate and Union forces: galvanizing. To be able to galvanize one had to purchase a second uniform, but appropriately balancing opposing forces was necessary to accurately depict battles, so McWaters got himself a set of Union blues.
“At first, it was a little strange. Then after a while, I thought ‘You know, I ought to do them justice too.’ I’m just as proud to wear my blue uniform,” McWaters said.
As a secondary attraction for those coming to see the reenactment, the reenactors were encouraged to set up their camps in a period-accurate fashion.
“That didn’t work out too well. First, they tried banning women who weren’t reenacting and children, but they wanted to be with their families. Then they set up civilian camps where they could camp with modern tents and all that and the military camps, which were supposed to be period-accurate,” McWaters said. “Well, eventually they just gave up.”
It didn’t end there, of course. Over time, as political sentiments shifted and interest in the Civil War as a historical period of interest waned, the reenactments were shortened, the battles were moved to smaller locations, safety became more and more of a focus and some local governments called them off entirely.
“Stuff like that just puts a dampener on the whole thing,” McWaters said.
He’s been in the background of eight movies that used footage of reenactments, such as “Gettysburg,” “Glory,” “Sweet Home Alabama” and “Gods and Generals.” He’s met actors Morgan Freeman, Denzel Washington, Matthew Broderick and more.
The constant color-bearer, one of his scenes was even removed from “Sweet Home Alabama” due to the colors he bore at the time.
“You could see me in my hat, right behind her, Reese Witherspoon. I didn’t know who she was at the time, but the movies here recently have cut that out,” McWaters said.
While he sees it all in a historical sense, he recognized a lot of political implications attached to the former Confederate States of America and modern interest in the rebels. He had a strong opinion on some of the groups that have adopted old CSA symbolism.
“It’s atrocious, very distasteful, and very dangerous to democracy and to our people,” McWaters said.
That said, he met a lot of good people during his 28 years in the hobby and wouldn’t trade the time he spent for anything.
“Reenacting’s made up of all kinds of people. People who till the soil to people who are dentists and lawyers and doctors and on and on and on are involved in this,” McWaters said. “Some of those folks have turned out to be family friends for life.”
Coastal People appears Tuesdays. Contact Taylor Cooper at tcooper@thebrunswicknews.com or at 912-265-8320, ext. 324 to suggest a person for a column.