It’s a significantly more restrictive standard than what exists now, but American companies should already be in a good position for the new sulfur emissions rule from the International Maritime Organization that goes into effect at the beginning of the year. Tuesday, the U.S. Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee took a look at where the United States and others are, only weeks away from implementation.
“IMO 2020 has been years in the making, decades in the making, so this is really no surprise that we are up against this implementation date, but I still think for some it’s like, where did this come from?” said committee Chairwoman Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska. “Well, there’s a little bit of history out there. Its purpose, of course, is to reduce air pollution from shipping around the world. It accomplishes that purpose by limiting the sulfur content of marine fuel — which is, how much sulfur is in the diesel that ships use to move across the ocean — and limiting that amount to 0.5 percent by mass.
“Those sulfur reductions will bring global health benefits that all of us should welcome and support. At the same time, I think we can be proud that in the United States, the sulfur content of marine fuel is already limited to 0.1 percent by mass. As is true on so many different environmental issues, our nation is leading the way here, and that’s a good thing.”
She said the shipping industry among IMO 2020 signatories has three options — using low-sulfur diesel, installing exhaust scrubbers or switching to liquefied natural gas, which has low sulfur emissions.
U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., noted the high percentage of sulfur oxide emissions that come from sea-going vessels.
‘These new sulfur standards for open-ocean shipping will help us take another step in the right direction by ensuring sulfur content in maritime fuels drops from 3.5 percent to a half a percent,” Manchin said. “This will be an impactful change — more than 80 percent of our global trade is transported by sea. In fact, marine fuels account for just 7 percent of transportation fuels demand, but they account for 90 percent of the transportation sector’s sulfur dioxide emissions. That was hard to comprehend.”
Manchin said that with few ships outfitted with scrubbers, it’s expected that most shipping companies will turn to low-sulfur diesel as the most common option. He said that American refiners told senators that they have the ability to meet that increased demand.
Linda Capuano, administrator for the Energy Information Agency, said EIA expects the price for light sweet crude oil, from which low-sulfur fuels are derived, will go up in the short term.
“To be more specific, we’re saying you’ll see a price differential initially in 2020 which will dissipate as you move out of 2020,” Capuano said. “It’s being offset by the fact that lower demand, globally, for energy fuel oil will compensate for that. It really becomes more of a question of getting the right fuel to the right place at the right time.”
On the question of liquefied natural gas, Jame Webster, senior director of the Boston Consulting Group’s Center for Energy Impact, said he expects the number of LNG-power ships to slowly increase. For those who want to retrofit their ships, there will be the question of cost to do the work and then a reduction in capacity, as LNG takes up more space than the alternative.
U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., asked World Shipping Council president and CEO John Butler about the chances of companies evading enforcement, which Butler said is quite low if the countries that agreed to this standard carry out their oversight.
“It’s critical that countries like the United States and other developed countries that already have experience in enforcing the emission control areas the way we do in the U.S. and Canada, that we keep this enforcement issue on the front burner,” Butler said.