If Coastal Georgians haven’t reviewed their insurance coverage to ensure it is set for hurricane season, the state insurance commissioner says now is the time to do it.
Hurricane season officially started Thursday and Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King said all Georgians should prepare for potential disaster.
“Just last year, our neighbors in Florida were victim to the third-costliest hurricane in United States history,” King said in a statement released this week. “While we were fortunate the storm did not directly strike our state, Georgians should be proactive and not wait until a hurricane makes landfall to start thinking about coverage.”
Colorado State University predicts conditions are right for 13 named storms this summer and fall. Six of those are predicted to become hurricanes and two are predicted to be major hurricanes, which are Category 3 or higher with maximum sustained winds of at least 111 mph.
The forecast calls for about 80 percent of the average activity occurring during the annual hurricane season, which runs from June 1 to Nov. 30. Meteorologists expect an El Niño weather pattern to develop that they predict will dampen tropical weather activity.
Waters along the South America and California coasts warm above normal temperature during El Niño years.
Regardless of how busy the hurricane season may be, King said there are a few steps all Georgia residents should follow whether they are in the path of a hurricane or not.
King said it is important to make a list of important items covered by insurance complete with pictures and serial numbers if applicable. Keeping that list in an electronic format can provide mobile access in the case of an evacuation, King said.
When considering coverage, King said people should think carefully about whether they want the cash value or the replacement value covered.
Most importantly for coastal residents, King said flood insurance through the federally backed National Flood Insurance Program can cover homes for up to $250,000 or $500,000 for businesses.
“It is important to meet with your insurance agent right away to review your existing policies and consider additional coverage, such as flood insurance,” King said.
If disaster does strike, King suggests people contact their insurance agents as soon as possible.
Georgians with questions about insurance or who may be having issues with their insurance company can visit the insurance commissioner’s office online at oci.georgia.gov. They also can call 800-656-2298 between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.