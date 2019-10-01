The American workforce is changing, and for the first time in history there are more employed women than men.
Yet, those in top leadership positions continue to be mostly men. Concerted efforts are being made, though, to advance women leaders. That sort of progress is proven to have a broad positive impact.
An organization aiming to support and cultivate women leaders will launch in coastal Georgia this Friday.
The Institute for Executive Women’s inaugural public event, the Women’s Power Breakfast, is planned for 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Friday at the Brunswick Country Club. The event is open to the public.
The featured guest speaker will be Michelle Johnston, president of College of Coastal Georgia.
“This is an event that’s going to be held monthly, and really the purpose is to start to build a community of professional women so that we are meeting each other, we’re getting to know each other and we’re finding ways we can support each other,” said Catherine Blake, founder of the Institute for Executive Women.
Blake hopes to leave a legacy for women’s leadership in the community. Her goal is to create programs and opportunities to encourage, educate and connect women leaders.
The Institute for Executive Women is research focused. The executive and leadership development provided is fact-based and geared for women, Blake said.
“We believe in encouraging and uplifting women throughout the world,” she said.
Promoting women globally has been estimated to contribute $12 trillion to the world’s economy, Blake said.
“When women start to see really what it takes, more women will step up,” she said.
The institute’s vision is to connect women to each other, develop community and encourage mentoring. Connections are made through programs including the Executive Roundtable, Women’s Edition, Women’s Power Breakfast and The Women’s Leadership Summit.
Ten percent of the institute’s revenue will go toward helping women and girls around the world, with a focus on those living in poverty, survivors of sex trafficking and entrepreneurs via microlending.
“This is much bigger than any of us,” Blake said. “I hope this will be a legacy in this community.”
Those wishing attend the breakfast can purchase tickets through Eventbrite or by calling 770-883-1117.