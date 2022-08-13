With the holiday season only four months away, the Brunswick Downtown Development Authority plans to begin the programming and installation process of over 80,000 holiday lights next week.
“We’re basically getting the groundwork going. The main lights and stuff will start being installed in September,” said Jeff Faletto, who is overseeing the project.
The installation process of the new digital lights will take weeks, moving from square to square along Newcastle Street, Faletto said. They will begin by marking out the areas for the lights.
Downtown Development Authority Executive Director Mathew Hill said they budgeted $46,000 for lights this year.
“I would say we are doubling the amount of lights. It’s something new and different that will hopefully draw people into downtown,” Hill said.
Brand new box controllers and programmable, color-changing lights that can create pictures will be installed.
The new lights will be put on trees, bushes, buildings and even on free-standing frames along the street.
“We’ll have themes for different squares in downtown. There’ll be different colors for different squares too. We’ll have little light shows, each about 15 minutes so you can walk up and down the squares and see them light up and sing to the holiday music,” Faletto said.
For example, the Jekyll Square East will have a ‘40s and ‘50s decade theme and include neon pink and green lights, Faletto said.
A color-changing snowman that families can take photos with will be featured in Jekyll Square West’s “Frosty the Snowman” theme.
The holiday light shows will begin in December and run every Friday and Saturday evening until the beginning of January.
Faletto said they are expecting more than a thousand people or more a night to come downtown for the light show.
“Our restaurants will benefit from it directly, but on a side note, also the businesses that aren’t open when people come downtown. [The people] will see how nice it looks and they’ll be more inclined to come back during the day,” Faletto said.
City Manager Regina McDuffie hopes the lights will help create a safe and inviting atmosphere in downtown Brunswick.
“We want to provide a very festive and enjoyable experience for people who come downtown during the holidays,’’ McDuffie said.
Faletto said they plan to expand the lights downtown and hope to use them for other holiday celebrations in the future.
He also asks that people not unplug or tamper with the lights in the weeks leading up to the holidays.